Ranchi average ODI score: Highest successful ODI run chase at JSCA International Stadium Complex

Ranchi average ODI score: The SportsRush brings you the average score of the JSCA Sports Complex in Ranchi.

Ranchi’s JSCA Sports Complex will host the 2nd ODI of the 3-match series between India and South Africa. After losing the T20I series, it is a great opportunity for the South African team to seal the ODIs, whereas the Indian team would want to bounce back after the last defeat.

Team India suffered a defeat in the last match, and they really missed an extra batter. Shikhar Dhawan and Shubman Gill have been very consistent for India this season, and they would want to get their mojo back in this match. The way Shreyas Iyer and Sanju Samson batted in the last match was a delight.

South Africa badly need to win ODI games in order to directly qualify for the World Cup in India next year. The way David Miller has been batting on the tour is great, and he got brilliant support from Quinton de Kock and Heinrich Klaasen in the last match. Even the fielding of the side has been great so far.

Ranchi’s pitch has hosted a total of 4 ODIs so far, and the pitch has been inclined toward the batters. The pacers have struggled here in the past as they have not been able to get some movement from the pitch, but the spinners can play an important role.

The average 1st innings average score at this ground is 254 runs, but it just doesn’t justify the nature of this wicket. In the last game played here, both Australia and India enjoyed batting on this track.

Hello from Ranchi 👋🏻 Not long to go for the second #INDvSA ODI 👌#TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/ru5KpSbB2U — BCCI (@BCCI) October 9, 2022

The highest ODI chase has been achieved by India against Sri Lanka on 14 November 2014. Sri Lanka scored 286 runs in the 1st innings courtesy of a century from Angelo Mathews and a half-century from Lahiru Thirimanne. Indian pacer Dhawal Kulkarni scalped three wickets for the Indian team.

India chased the target in 48.4 overs and won the game by 3 wickets. Virat Kohli played a brilliant knock of 139 runs, whereas Ambati Rayudu scored a brilliant half-century for the side. Out of 4 ODIs played here, two of them have been won by the chasing teams.