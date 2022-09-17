Holkar Stadium pitch report: Indore cricket stadium pitch report today match Road Safety World Series 2022

Holkar Stadium pitch report: The SportsRush brings you the pitch report of the Road Safety World Series 2022.

After a day’s break, the caravan of Road Safety World Series shifts from Kanpur to Indore. The last two matches of the tournament got abandoned due to rain, and the teams will hope for better weather in Indore. From the slow pitch of Kanpur, the tournament will now move to a batting-friendly Indore track.

A couple of games will be played on an opening day in Indore. Bangladesh Legends will be up against New Zealand Legends in the afternoon, whereas England Legends will face West Indies Legends in the evening match. Sri Lanka Legends are the table-toppers so far with 2 wins in 2 matches.

Holkar Stadium pitch report

Indore’s Holkar Stadium is one of the stadiums in the world where every batter would want to play at least once. This track is a batting beauty, and there are no demons available on this track. The track is a flat one, and the batters can play their shots by easily trusting the bounce on it.

Holkar Stadium is one of the smallest international stadiums in the world in terms of ground dimensions. The square boundaries at this ground are just around 60 metres, which proves that it is very easy to clear the fences on this very ground. With a fast outfield, the work becomes even tougher for the bowlers.

This ground has just hosted a couple of T20Is, and India scored a massive total of 260 runs in one of them, where Rohit Sharma scored a century. So, yet again a batting beauty is expected in Indore for the Road Safety Series games. This track can be very difficult for spinners due to the size of the boundaries.

Out of 9 domestic T20s played here, 8 have been won by the chasing teams, and it is very clear that the team winning the toss will be looking to chase here at this very venue.