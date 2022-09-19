Sports 18 Channel number in Airtel DTH and Jio DTH: How to watch Sports 18 on TV in India?

Sports 18 Channel number in Airtel DTH and Jio DTH: The SportsRush brings you the TV listing of the Sports18 channel in India.

The Road Safety World Series is going with a full flow in India, where some of the legends of the game are making their presence felt in the competition. A total of 11 matches have been played so far in the tournament, where Sri Lanka Legends are at the top of the table with 3 wins in 3 matches.

India Legends will take on New Zealand Legends on Monday, and the fans in Indore will get to see their favourite Indian stars on the pitch. The Indian Legends have won 1 of their 2 games, and one of their game was abandoned due to rain. New Zealand legends, on the other hand, have won one and lost one of their two games in the tournament so far.

Dilshan Munaweera is the highest run-scorer of the tournament so far, whereas Nuwan Kulasekara is the highest wicket-taker of the tournament.

Sports 18 Channel number in Airtel DTH and Jio DTH

Viacom 18 launched its first sports channel named Sports18 this April, and the channel is the official broadcaster of the Road Safety World Series in India. The channel is available on both HD and SD quality, but it is not available on regular platforms like Tata Sky or Airtel DTH.

The channel Sports18 is available on platforms like JioTv+, Tata Play and Airtel Digital TV on both SD and HD quality. On JioTv+ the channel is available in HD quality on 261 and in SD quality on 262.

On Tata Play, the channel is available on channel no. 488, whereas on Airtel Digital TV, Sports18 is available on channel number 293. Sports18 is a brand new channel and that’s why the availability of this channel is on limited platforms. Although, some of the biggest sporting events will be broadcasted on Sports18 in the near future.