Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium pitch report: Raipur Cricket Stadium pitch report for Road Safety World Series 2022

Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium pitch report: The SportsRush brings you the pitch report of Road Safety World Series.

The Road Safety World Series 2022 has reached its final leg, and Raipur’s Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium will host the remaining games of the tournament. The tournament started in Kanpur, and then it went to Indore and Dehradun.

Sri Lanka Legends will take on Bangladesh Legends in the first match of the Raipur leg, whereas England Legends will take on Australia in the second match of the Raipur leg, and this will also be the last league game of the tournament. India Legends are currently at the top spot with 14 points in 5 games.

Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium pitch report

Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur has not hosted a lot of T20 games, in fact this ground is yet to host an international game. But, a total of 6 IPL games have been played here, whereas this ground also hosted the Road Safety Road Series games last time around.

During the 6 games played here, 4 games were won by the chasing teams, whereas a couple of them were won by the teams batting first. The average 1st innings score was just 146 runs. Out of 12 innings, there were 7 innings in which the teams could not score in excess of 150 runs.

So, it is clear that batting has not been easy on this track. This pitch gets slow as the game goes on, and the spinners will play the part at this ground. The bigger boundaries also help the cause of the spinners. In the last Road Safety World Series, the top-3 wicket-takers were spinners only at this very ground.

The pacers won’t get much help, and the batters can take advantage of the powerplay overs to score runs. Even the outfield of this stadium is quite fast, and once placed in the gap, it will be difficult to stop it from reaching the boundary ropes. With all being said, both captains would opt to chase upon winning the toss.