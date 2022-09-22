Holkar Stadium seating arrangement: IND vs SA 3rd T20 Indore Stadium layout for sitting

Holkar Stadium seating arrangement: Ticket sales for an upcoming international match in Indore commenced this morning.

A lot of emphasis will be on the city of Indore in the days to come due to it being the host for the third India vs South Africa T20I on October 4.

Not just any other international match, Indore match will hold vital importance for it will be the last T20I to be played by both India and South Africa before ICC T20 World Cup 2022 slated to be played in Australia the same month.

With both the teams looking to enter a world event on a winning note, fans can expect an enthralling contest irrespective of the series scoreline before the final match.

While India will also be hosting South Africa for a three-match ODI series after the T20Is, one anticipates both the teams to field squads without A-list players in the ODI series.

Holkar Stadium seating arrangement

Ticket sales for the third India-South Africa T20I were scheduled to be put on sale for general public this morning. With the same going as per the original plan, keen interest shown by people has resulted in sold out online tickets for now. The same isn’t surprising because Holkar Cricket Stadium will be hosting an international match after more than two and a half years.

Having said that, it will be interesting to see if MPCA (Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association) initiates a second round of ticket sales on online platform Paytm Insider or not. A primary reason behind tickets getting sold out quickly could be MPCA’s proactive measure of inviting registrations for Student and Women’s tickets earlier this week.

As can be observed from the above mentioned seating layout of the Holkar Cricket Stadium, there are a total of 13 different stands spanned across four floors (Ground, First, Second and Third) of the venue.