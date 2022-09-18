India vs South Africa Indore match tickets: How to book Indore Cricket Match tickets for 3rd IND vs SA T20?

India vs South Africa Indore match tickets: India will take on South Africa as their last limited Overs assignment before the T20 World Cup.

Post the three-match T20I series against Australia, team India will take on South Africa soon after, in a three-match each T20I and ODI series at home commencing September 28.

The action for the first and second T20Is will take place at Thiruvananthapuram and Guwahati respectively, after the action moves to heart of the country at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore, on October 4.

It is worth of a mention that ticket booking (online or offline) for the general populace has not yet begun, but the registrations for a set quota of special students concession tickets and ‘Women only’ tickets have already begun.

We will now present before you the steps for the mandatory registration process for the aforementioned tickets. While a student can only purchase one ticket each of the relevant stand, a woman can purchase only up to two tickets for the relevant stands.

India vs South Africa Indore match tickets

Student concession tickets

East Gallery Upper tier tickets at INR 449, and East Gallery Second Floor tickets at INR 600, will be available for the students of 1st standard onwards of the ‘Government Recognized education institutions’ – including colleges, schools, universities, but excluding coaching classes, academies etc.

The interested students will first have to register themselves (the link for which is provided at the end of this article) by submitting the below mentioned documents latest by September 20, 5 pm, or till the end of the quota of tickets.

Photo identity card issued by the Institution for the current academic year 2021-22 or 2022-23 Or

‘Progress report card’ for the current academic year 2021-22 or 2022-23 Or

‘Mid-term exam result’ for the current academic year 2021-22 or 2022-23 Or

A special form designed for students who do not have the above documents. The form should be duly filled and the signature of the School Authority be obtained.

After successfully registering themselves, eligible students will receive a ticket buying link on their registered e-mail address by September 21.

The link for the approved students will be open till 8 pm on September 21, or till the end of the quota of tickets.

Women Only Tickets

South Pavilion Lower tickets at INR 4,000, and West Gallery Lower tickets at INR 570, will be available for women and/or their accompanying male or female child below 12 years of age, after registering themselves (the link for which is provided at the end of this article) by submitting the below mentioned documents latest by September 20, 5 pm, or till the end of the quota of tickets.

Aadhar Card

Valid Driving License

Valid Passport

Valid Voter ID

One will have to upload a clear scanned copy of the above documents during the submission process.

After successfully registering themselves, women will receive a ticket buying link on their registered e-mail address by September 21, 12 pm.

The link for the approved women applicants will be open till 8 pm on September 21, or till the end of the quota of tickets.

Both the students and women ticket holders will have the tickets delivered via courier services. They will also have to additionally bear the gateway charges, while only the women will have to bear the relevant taxes for the tickets.

Click here for the registration link for both students and women only tickets. Post clicking on the link, click on the relevant image (for student or women) present on the page to begin with the process.