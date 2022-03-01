Cricket

“Hope you can all respect and appreciate my decision”: Jason Roy thanks Hardik Pandya and Gujarat Titans for IPL 2022 bid; vows to follow all GT IPL 2022 matches

"Hope you can all respect and appreciate my decision": Jason Roy thanks Hardik Pandya and Gujarat Titans for IPL 2022 bid; vows to follow all GT IPL 2022 matches
Dixit Bhargav

Previous Article
VALORANT Yoru rework: Gameplay leaked, Ability changes and release date
Next Article
"Kevin Durant is close to a return": Steve Nash reveals exactly when the two-time Finals MVP will return to NBA action
Cricket Latest News
"Hope you can all respect and appreciate my decision": Jason Roy thanks Hardik Pandya and Gujarat Titans for IPL 2022 bid; vows to follow all GT IPL 2022 matches
“Hope you can all respect and appreciate my decision”: Jason Roy thanks Hardik Pandya and Gujarat Titans for IPL 2022 bid; vows to follow all GT IPL 2022 matches

Jason Roy thanks Hardik Pandya and Gujarat Titans: The English batter won’t be participating in…