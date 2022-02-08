“One of the best T20 batting display from Jason Roy”: Mohammad Amir eulogizes Jason Roy for maiden PSL century vs Lahore Qalandars

Mohammad Amir eulogizes Jason Roy: The former Pakistani fast bowler has spoken highly of the English batter’s match-winning knock.

England batter Jason Roy celebrated his return to the Pakistan Super League after a couple of years by scoring a maiden century in the tournament. In what is his fourth PSL season and third at Quetta Gladiators, Roy’s fifth T20 century became a source of amazement for the fans who had come to watch the last PSL 7 contest at the National Stadium on Monday.

Opening the batting with Ahsan Ali (7) in a 205-run chase against Lahore Qalandars, Roy smashed a magnificent 116 (57) comprising of 11 fours and eight sixes as QG registered a 7-wicket victory to pull-off the second-best chase in the PSL and also win two crucial points to jump by a position on the points table.

Facing opposition’s captain Shaheen Shah Afridi in the first over, Roy didn’t shy away from dancing down the track to hit a second-ball six over the bowler’s head. On the next two deliveries, Roy elegantly played a flick and a cover drive to set the ball rolling by scoring 15 runs in the first over itself.

Barring the last over, no other powerplay over witnessed Roy not hitting a boundary. The highlight of the powerplay was Roy welcoming Haris Rauf into the attack in the fourth over by hitting back-to-back sixes on the first two deliveries before he and Ali scored a boundary each to collect as many as 21 runs. It was in the same over that Roy brought up a 20-ball half-century, one of the fastest in the PSL.

Roy’s counter-attacking innings didn’t even spare Lahore spinner Rashid Khan as the 31-year old player successfully managed to hit a six and four in his first two overs respectively.

Mohammad Amir eulogizes Jason Roy for maiden PSL century

It was in the 13th over that Roy thwacked consecutive sixes off Qalandars fast bowler Zaman Khan to reach the three-figure mark (off 49 balls) following it with two consecutive boundaries against Rashid in the next over.

Had it not been for Roy’s dismissal off David Wiese in the 16th over, the right-handed batter would’ve easily put on display the highest individual PSL score. Nonetheless, Roy managed to top the charts among batters with highest individual score in PSL 7.

Roy, who was rightly appreciated by one and all for his maniac hitting in Karachi last night, also received appreciation from former Pakistan fast bowler Mohammad Amir. Amir, 32, took to his social media platform Twitter handle to eulogize Roy.

one of the best t20 batting display from @JasonRoy20 welldone brother — Mohammad Amir (@iamamirofficial) February 7, 2022

Amir, who represents Karachi Kings in the PSL, isn’t playing this season after being ruled out due to an injury.