“Hopefully, I start and finish here”: Sunil Narine wishes to play for KKR throughout IPL career ahead of 150th match

Sunil Narine has completed his 10 years with the IPL side Kolkata Knight Riders, and he wishes to end his career with the club.

Sunil Narine made his IPL debut with Kolkata Knight Riders in 2012, and he is still with the team in 2022. Narine has been one of the most prolific spinners in the history of the IPL 2022. After his action remold, Narine has certainly some of his charm, but he is still counted as one of the best IPL spinners.

Narine has scalped 147 IPL wickets in 140 games at a staggering economy of 6.67. He is at the 8th position in the overall IPL highest wicket-takers.

Sunil Narine expresses desire to end his career at KKR

Kolkata Knight Riders released an interview of spinner Sunil Narine on the occasion of completing 10 years with the club. It is quite a rare occasion for any player considering the number of auctions in between. Narine said that he has told Venky Mysore that he wants to end his career with the KKR.

“I have always told Venky [Mysore, CEO] that hopefully I don’t play for any other franchise,” Sunil Narine said.

“I have loved my stay at KKR so hopefully I start and finish here, and I think it’s a great achievement.”

Mamba King all set for his 1️⃣5️⃣0️⃣th T20 match for KKR tonight! Sunil Narine – a small boy from Trinidad to a legend of cricket’s shortest format 🇹🇹✈️🌏#SunilNarine • #KnightsTV presented by @glancescreen | #KKRHaiTaiyaar #IPL2022 pic.twitter.com/S68ZUIFJem — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) April 18, 2022

Despite Narine’s rough patch, Kolkata Knight Riders’ have always trusted in Sunil Narine. Narine managed to scalp just five wickets in ten games of IPL 2020. Ahead of the IPL 2022 auction, KKR again retained Sunil Narine.

Sunil Narine agreed that he was not that comfortable bowling after his reaction remold. He said that he knew that he will need to work hard on his bowling to still stay relevant in the game.

“I think you can never be too comfortable,” Sunil Narine said about action change.

“It was all on me to keep training and working on my game to try to stay relevant to the game and try to get back where I was when I started.”