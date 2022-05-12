Cricket

“Hoping to get him back”: Sanju Samson confident of Shimron Hetmyer returning to Rajasthan Royals for IPL 2022 soon

"Hoping to get him back": Sanju Samson confident of Shimron Hetmyer returning to Rajasthan Royals for IPL 2022 soon
Dixit Bhargav

Previous Article
"Stephen Curry, whoop the trrick got y'all a**es whooped!": Ja Morant has a blast on the sidelines as Grizzlies blowout Warriors 134-95, force Game 6
Next Article
"They not gonna whoop that trick alone, we gonna whoop that trick together!": Stephen Curry and Draymond Green share their thoughts after embarrassing Game 5 loss
Cricket Latest News
"Hoping to get him back": Sanju Samson confident of Shimron Hetmyer returning to Rajasthan Royals for IPL 2022 soon
“Hoping to get him back”: Sanju Samson confident of Shimron Hetmyer returning to Rajasthan Royals for IPL 2022 soon

Shimron Hetmyer: The West Indian batter was unavailable for Rajasthan Royals’ recently concluded match against…