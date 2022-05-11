R van der Dussen stats: Why is Shimron Hetmyer not playing today’s IPL 2022 match between Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals?

Why Shimron Hetmyer not playing today: Rajasthan Royals have had to make a solitary change to their Playing XI in Navi Mumbai tonight.

During the 58th match of the ongoing 15th season of the Indian Premier League between Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals in Navi Mumbai, Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant has won the toss and chose to bowl.

“We gonna bowl first. The wicket is dry and there might be dew later on. We will try to capitalize on that. We are trying to be positive. We can hold more in the middle overs and that’s something we are looking forward to. Anything around 140-160 would be a good total,” Pant told Star Sports at the toss.

Struggling in the lower half of the points table, Delhi have made a couple of changes to their Playing XI by bringing in all-rounder Lalit Yadav and pacer Chetan Sakariya for batter Ripal Patel and pacer Khaleel Ahmed.

Why is Shimron Hetmyer not playing vs Delhi Capitals today?

Having lost yet another toss this season, Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson appeared helpless regarding the outcome of the coin toss not going his way. That said, Samson was contended at the prospect of batting first at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy.

“We don’t mind [batting first], would love to put up a good score here. We have been playing some good cricket and we would like to continue with that. Looks like a good surface, might be a bit sticky to start with but we are okay with it,” Samson told Star Sports at the toss.

Only change to Royals’ Playing XI has come in the form of batter Shimron Hetmyer making way for Rassie van der Dussen in the XI. Hetmyer, who has returned home due to the birth of his first child, will return to IPL 2022 at a later stage.

Congratulations to @SHetmyer and his wife on the birth of their beautiful baby!😍

Welcome to the Maroon family little one.🙌🏾 #MaroonMagic 🎥: @SHetmyer pic.twitter.com/HlGDW8Gtsm — Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) May 10, 2022

In 11 matches this season, Hetmyer’s 291 runs have come at an average and strike rate of 72.75 and 166.28 respectively. van der Dussen, on the contrary, has scored 10 runs across two innings at a strike rate of 71.42 this season. Overall, 33-year old van der Dussen has scored 4,139 runs at an average and strike rate of 37.62 and 129.91 respectively in his 142-match T20 career.