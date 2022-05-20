How can Delhi Capitals qualify: Playoffs qualification scenarios for DC in IPL 2022

How can Delhi Capitals qualify: Delhi Capitals are still in the race to qualify for the playoffs of Indian Premier League 2022.

Indian Premier League 2022 has almost reached its business end with just three league matches remaining. Two teams have qualified for the playoffs, and five teams are already eliminated. The last two spots are still up for grabs.

The top-4 teams of the tournament will qualify for the playoffs, and the playoff matches will be hosted in Ahmedabad and Kolkata from 24 May 2022. Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals clash will decide the last team in the playoffs.

Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants have already sealed their place in the playoffs, whereas Chennai Super Kings, Mumbai Indians, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Punjab Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders are out of the tournament. Gujarat Titans have sealed their top-2 position as well, and they will get two opportunities to play in the final

How can Delhi Capitals qualify

So officially, Rajasthan Royals, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals are battling out for the last two playoffs spots. Practically, Rajasthan Royals are almost through due to their superior NRR, even if they lose their game against Chennai, Rajasthan Royals will qualify.

There is a head-to-head battle between Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore for the last playoffs spot. Royal Challengers Bangalore have completed their 4 league matches, and they finished at 16 points. Delhi Capitals have 14 points under their belt, and they will face Mumbai Indians in their next match.

Delhi Capitals have to win their last match in order to qualify for the tournament. If they win their last match, they will qualify for the playoffs because of their superior NRR. So, it is a virtual knockout for the Delhi Capitals. If Delhi Capitals beats Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bangalore will bow out of the tournament.