“How do you have such strong shoulders? What do you do?”: When Rahul Dravid asked Shane Warne about his shoulders strength

Shane Warne and Rahul Dravid were teammates in IPL for Rajasthan Royals, and R Ashwin has revealed an interesting incident between them.

The news of the demise of Shane Warne has shocked the whole cricketing world. Warne was arguably one of the greatest players to ever play the game. He was the first bowler in the world to claim 700 test wickets. He ended his career with 708 test wickets, whereas he has 293 ODI wickets under his belt. Warne also bowled the “Ball of the Century” in the 1993 Ashes.

Apart from his on-field records, Warne has had a lot of controversies throughout his career. He failed the drug test ahead of the 2003 World Cup. Warne even passed on the critical information to a bookmaker about the game. He has also been in a rift with Muttiah Muralitharan, Arjuna Ranatunga and Steve Waugh. Despite all the off-field controversies, Warne is hugely admired in the cricketing circuit.

Shane Warne shares emotional story with Rahul Dravid

Shane Warne and Rahul Dravid have shared some great on-field battles, but they were teammates in Rajasthan Royals. R Ashwin shared an interesting story between Rahul Dravid and Warne on his Youtube channel.

Once Rahul Dravid asked Shane Warne that how he had such strong shoulders. Ashwin said that it is common for bowlers to have strong shoulders. The spinners need to bowl a lot in the lets, and especially for a leg spinner, the shoulder strength has to be there. Although, the reason given by Warne was quite emotional.

One #Royal legend speaks about another!

Shane Warne on Rahul Dravid…

“It seems Rahul Bhai asked him (Shane Warne), “How do you have such strong shoulders? What do you do?”, Ashwin revealed.

Shane Warne revealed that there is a sport in Australia called ‘Aussies Rules Football’, which is like Rugby. Warne wanted to play the sport, but the game was built for tall and well-built athletes. So, the athletes used to bully him, and they broke both of his legs.

Warne said that he was not able to walk and was on complete bed rest. For 3-4 weeks, he used to crawl using both of his hands and that made his shoulders strong. There was no looking back after that incident for Warne.