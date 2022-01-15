“I asked Warne, ‘How would you have played it Warney?'”: Mike Gatting talks about playing the Ball Of The Century of Shane Warne

Shane Warne bowled the “Ball Of The Century” to Mike Gatting in the 1993 Ashes series, which was his first ball on the English soil.

Legendary spinner Shane Warne has got a lot of stories around him. From drug tests failure to fight with Ranatanga to passing information to a bookmaker. However, one of the most highlighting parts of his career was the “Ball Of The Century.”

During the 1993 Ashes series, Warne bowled the ball of the century. On day two of the first Ashes Test, Warne spun his magic. He was playing his first-ever Ashes test in England. Mike Gatting was at the crease, who was regarded as one of the best overseas players of spin. Warne had just played 11 tests till then but scalped seven wickets in the last test against West Indies.

Warne bowled the ball of the century on his first-ever ball in England. After a slow run-up, Warne bowled a leg-break way outside leg-stump. Gatting did the basic defense as there was no chance of getting out LBW. However, to everyone’s surprise, the ball spun way too much and hit the off-stump. Gatting stared at the pitch for several seconds in disbelief before walking towards the pavilion. Nobody in the world has seen a bowl spun that much before.

Mike Gatting talks about “Ball Of The Century” of Shane Warne

In 2018, on the 25th anniversary of the ball of the century, Mike Gatting talked about the experience of playing it.

“I keep seeing it and it still looks a pretty decent ball to me and maybe would I have swept it, could I have swept it,” Gatting said.

“You know, you ask all those sort of Questions. I asked Warne, ‘How would you have played it Warney?'”

“He said “I’d have probably swept it and got a top edge and got out.”

Gatting called Warne the best legspinner of all time and believes he is happy to be a part of the history.

“One of those bits of history that belongs not only to me but to probably the best legspinner of all time,” Gatting added.

“So well bowled Warney, unlucky me, but as I say it’s nice to be a part of the history and that’s what this great game is about.”