How IPL auction works: Detailed explanation of IPL auction process

How IPL auction works: The SportsRush brings you the process of the IPL auction that takes place every year.

The 15th edition of the Indian Premier League is not so far away. Ahead of the event, a mega auction will take place in Bengaluru on 12 and 13 February. This time there will be a total of 10 ten teams will be participating in the tournament. Apart from the existing eight teams, Lucknow and Ahmedabad are the new franchises this season.

All the existing eight teams have announced their retentions, whereas the two new franchises have also signed three players each ahead of the auction. Ahmedabad have signed Hardik Pandya, Rashid Khan, and Shubhman Gill, whereas Lucknow have signed KL Rahul, Marcus Stoinis, and Ravi Bishnoi.

A total of 1214 cricketers, 896 Indians, and 318 overseas players have signed for the Auction. Some notable exclusions from the list are Ben Stokes, Joe Root, Sam Curran, Mitchell Starc, and Chris Gayle. Stokes and Root will play County Cricket in England, whereas Starc has not played the IPL for the last seven years.

How IPL auction works

The IPL auction is the annual process organized by the BCCI to split players into different teams. An auctioneer is responsible to overtake the process and one by one he takes bids for the players. All the eight teams along with their coaches, statisticians, and more take part in the auction.

The ~battle~ baton lines have been drawn! #IPL2022 👆 Which team’s strategy do you #Believe has been the best so far ahead of the mega auction?#IPLAuction #IPL pic.twitter.com/wdSIEr0nWf — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) January 24, 2022

It is said that a team can win half of the tournament on the auction table itself. So, the IPL auction plays a very vital part ahead of any season. The team hires special people in order to dedicate a specific maximum amount for any particular player. The players are divided into different categories like capped batters, capped bowlers, uncapped batters, etc,

The auctioneer takes names from a particular category one by one, and the teams bid for it. The team which bids the most takes the player in their team. There are different base prices or minimum amounts of different players, which the players chose on their own. However, there is no barrier on the maximum limit. A team is allowed to make a team of a maximum of 25 players from the auction.