Cricket

How IPL teams make money: Which is the richest team in the IPL?

How IPL teams make money: Which is the richest team in the IPL?
Rishikesh Sharma

Previous Article
Endeavour Bundle: Price, release date and reasons for no animations
Next Article
“We’re playing stupid and getting punked by the Magic, one of the worst teams in the league”: Draymond Green blasts his GSW after suffering an embarrassing loss vs Cole Anthony and co.
Cricket Latest News
Can IPL teams trade players?: Can IPL 2022 teams buy unsold players in between in the matches
Can IPL teams trade players?: Can IPL 2022 teams buy unsold players in between in the matches

Can IPL teams trade players?: The mid-season transfer was launched by the BCCI ahead of…