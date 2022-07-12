How long does an ODI last: What is the time duration of an ODI match?

How long does an ODI last: The length of the One Day International matches depends upon a lot of different factors.

After an interesting test and T20Is, the focus now shifts to the One Day Internationals between England and India. The first match will be played at the Oval in London, and the rest of the matches will be played at The Lord’s (London) and The Old Trafford (Manchester).

Both teams will welcome some of their players in the ODI series. Ben Stokes, Jonny Bairstow and Joe Root will be available for the English side, whereas the Indian team will welcome the likes of Mohammed Shami and Shikhar Dhawan in their side. The first ODI match will start at 5.30 PM IST.

How long does an ODI last

In an ODI, there are two innings of 50 overs each, with a gap of 45 minutes between both innings. An innings should ideally be completed within 3.5 hours of playing time. The 2nd innings should start at the scheduled time only unless the first innings get finished at least 30 minutes before the scheduled time.

If the first innings gets completed at least 30 minutes before, then only a ten-minute break will be taken between both innings, and the interval will be taken in between the 2nd innings as per the scheduled time. The gap between two innings can be reduced depending on the time lost in the first innings.

If the time lost is around 60 minutes, the interval will be reduced to 30 minutes, whereas it will be reduced to 20 minutes if the time lost is between 60-120 minutes. Interval will just be 10 minutes long if the time lost is more than two hours.

An ideal ODI match should last a maximum of 7 hours and 45 minutes, but there are several other factors that decide the fate of a match. There can be weather interruptions, technical interruptions, and the slow over-rate plays a vital role as well.