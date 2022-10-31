“You want a man like Ben Stokes”: Paul Collingwood asserts faith in Ben Stokes despite poor form ahead of England vs New Zealand T20 World Cup match

England’s all-rounder Ben Stokes has done wonders for England’s test side after becoming the captain, but he has been struggling to perform in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia. However, the English assistant coach Paul Collingwood is assured about Stokes’ position in the side.

After Australia’s big win over Ireland in Brisbane, the pressure is now on England to win their remaining games. They will be up against New Zealand in Brisbane, and it won’t be an easy contest for them at all. The bowlers of the New Zealand side are on fire, and the English batters will have to be at their best.

England have 3 points in 3 matches so far, and the defeat against Ireland still haunts them. It is safe to say that the English side were considered the favourites to win the tournament, but the performance has not met expectations. Jos Buttler has however said that his team is full of match-winners.

Paul Collingwood asserts faith in Ben Stokes despite poor form

Ben Stokes has not been at his best in the tournament so far, and he has struggled with both the bat and the ball. However, English assistant coach Paul Collingwood has asserted his faith in the English test captain ahead of the important match against New Zealand in Brisbane.

Collingwood hailed Stokes and said that you want a player like Stokes when you are under pressure conditions as he has delivered a lot of times in the past. Stokes made his T20I comeback in the T20 World Cup 2022, before this World Cup, Stokes last played a T20I game in March 2021 against India.

“I guess the one person that you want in your team when the pressure is on is Ben Stokes,” Collingwood said to the reporters.

“We all know what he’s capable of, and not just match-winning innings, but match-winning innings under serious amounts of pressure. I know well that if it comes down to the crunch you want a man like Ben Stokes walking out.”

Paul Collingwood highlights Ben Stokes’ importance in the English squad

Paul Collingwood has said that Stokes is a proper package, not just with bat or ball, but the presence of Ben Stokes in the field is enough to give comfort and confidence to the team. He believes that he is just one good knock away from coming at his very best for the English side.

“Not just what he gives with the bat, [it’s] the options with the ball, and the skill level he brings into the field as well.” Collingwood added.

The T20I numbers of Stokes do not justify the true potential of the all-rounder. He has just scored 483 runs at an average of 18.58 in 39 matches, whereas he has scalped 23 wickets with the ball.