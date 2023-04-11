Hitting five sixes in an over is not everyone’s cup of tea, but there are a few players who have achieved this milestone in T20 cricket. Indian batter Rinku Singh became the latest addition to that list. There are some star names who have smashed five or more sixes in an over in T20 cricket.

Indian batter Yuvraj Singh, Afghanistan batter Hazratullah Zazai, West Indies all-rounder Kieron Pollard, South Africa batter David Miller, West Indies batter Evin Lewis, England batter Ross Whiteley, India all-rounders Ravindra Jadeja, Rahul Tewatia and Hardik Pandya, West Indies batter Chris Gayle are some of the names in the prestigious list.

Yuvraj was the first cricketer to hit six sixes in a T20I match against England in the 2007 T20 World Cup. Pollard became just the second player to do the same in T20Is in 2021. In IPL, no one has ever smashed six sixes in an over so far.

How many batters have Hit 5 Sixes in an Over in IPL History?

Chris Gayle vs Pune Warriors India in IPL 2012

Batter Chris Gayle was the first player to hit five sixes in an over in IPL. Royal Challengers Bangalore were up against Pune Warriors India at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. The opening batter was in his zone in that match, and leg-spinner Rahul Sharma became his victim.

Sharma came in to bowl the 13th over of the innings, and Gayle toyed with him. Chasing the target of 183 runs, Gayle scored 81 off just 48 deliveries to earn an easy win for his side.

Rahul Tewatia vs Kings XI Punjab in IPL 2020

All-rounder Rahul Tewatia became a familiar name after the match between Rajasthan Royals and Kings XI Punjab in Sharjah. Chasing the target of 224 runs, the Royals required 51 runs off the last three overs.

Tewatia was struggling in the middle, but he had his redemption. Pacer Sheldon Cottrell came in to bowl the 18th over, and Tewatia surprised everyone by scoring 30 runs courtesy of five maximums. Rajasthan won the match in the end with three balls to spare.

Ravindra Jadeja vs Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL 2021

The matches between RCB and CSK are always watched with very keen interest. Both of them were up against each other at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium. Chennai’s all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja was at his very best in that match, where he was brilliant with both bat and the ball.

The Super Kings were batting first, and RCB’s pacer Harshal Patel came in to bowl the last over of the inning. Jadeja thrashed Patel and collected 37 runs from that over which included five sixes and a boundary. This was the joint most expensive over of IPL history.

Jason Holder and Marcus Stoinis against KKR in IPL 2022

The all-rounder duo of Jason Holder and Marcus Stoinis combined to hit fives in an over while playing for Lucknow Super Giants. Kolkata’s pacer Shivam Mavi came in to bowl the 19th over of the innings. Stoinis was on the strike, and he blasted three sixes off the initial three balls. He got out on the fourth ball.

Holder then came to the crease and cleared the boundary ropes again on the last two balls. Lucknow scored 176/7 in the first innings and won the match by 75 runs in the end.

Rinku Singh vs Gujarat Titans in IPL 2023

The batter from Aligarh went all guns blazing against the defending champions Gujarat Titans. Kolkata Knight Riders needed 28 runs to win in the last five balls, and Singh smashed Gujarat’s seamer Yash Dayal for five consecutive sixes.

Dayal bowled three consecutive full tosses to Singh and got smoked. He then tried a slower one, which was banged over long-on by Singh. KKR needed four runs off the last ball, and Singh blasted yet another six to seal the win.