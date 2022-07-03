How many centuries of Virat Kohli: Virat Kohli total international centuries full list

How many centuries of Virat Kohli: Former India skipper headed back towards the dressing room after yet another failure with the bat in Tests.

During the third day of the fifth rescheduled Test match between England and India at the Edgbaston Cricket Stadium in Birmingham, former team India skipper Virat Kohli (20 off 40 deliveries) failed to convert his start to the innings yet again, to continue struggling with his poor run of form for quite some time now.

Kohli’s brief stay at the crease commenced with some exquisite shots through the off-side with him looking comfortable and confident, and willing to play the majority of deliveries rather than leaving the ones outside the off-stump.

However, it just took one delivery from Ben Stokes which led to an uneven bounce off the deck with the ball landing around the good length spot. Kohli, who went forward to defend the ball, was caught by surprise as the ball rose on him off the deck only for his ill-fate to let it brush his glove through to the wicket-keeper Sam Billings.

If that wasn’t it, Billings even dropped the catch, but the ball ricocheted off a part of his gloves and landed straight into Joe Root’s right hand.

How many centuries of Virat Kohli

The above development meant that the fans’ arduous wait for Kohli’s 71st international century will have to wait for yet another day, with the 70th one coming way back in November 2019.

The 33-year-old has smashed a total of 27 Test centuries (across 171 innings) and 43 ODI centuries (across 251 innings) in his legendary international career so far.

Virat Kohli total international Test centuries full list