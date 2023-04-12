How Many DRS in IPL: What is Dhoni Review System in Cricket?

MS Dhoni going for the DRS during CSK vs MI IPL 2023 match in Mumbai. (Photo Courtesy: BCCI)

Apart from the highly discussed and debated ‘Impact Player’ rule introduced in the ongoing 16th edition of the Indian Premier League, the other notable change is the option provided to the players to extend the use of Decision Review System (DRS) and challenge the on-field umpire’s call of Wides and No Balls as well.

While handing players the freedom to challenge the umpire’s call on the ‘Extras’ call as well further decreases the latter’s impact on affecting the match result owing to a poor on-field decision, what it has also done is increased the possibility of games being delayed, so much so that hardly any matches this season have completed within the stipulated time.

The players however, are not granted an additional review or two in order to challenge the umpire’s Wide or No Ball call in either innings.

How Many DRS in IPL

Akin the previous season, players in a team can use the umpire’s Decision Review System (DRS) only two times in each of their batting and bowling innings.

In case a player is unable to reverse the umpire’s decision on the ‘Extras’ ruling, the team will exhaust their reviews in such a case as well.

Needless to say, after a team has exhausted both their reviews, they cannot further challenge the umpire’s call during the remaining part of the match.

What is Dhoni Review System in Cricket?

During CSK‘s match against MI a few days ago in the ongoing season, Suryakumar Yadav tried to play his famous sweep against spinner Mitchell Santner to a delivery which was down his leg-side.

However, the ball just managed to take a faint edge off Yadav’s bat, through to wicket-keeper MS Dhoni. Despite Dhoni’s appeal, the umpire ruled it Not Out, and the CSK skipper straight away decided to take the DRS.

Known for his knack of always nailing his call of DRS and ending at the right side of the result more often than not, Dhoni was absolutely right this time around as well and the third umpire had to overturn the on-field Not Out decision to Out.

It it due to this very knack of MS Dhoni to take the correct DRS call that his fans name the DRS acronym as the ‘Dhoni Review System’, rather than the usual (and correct) ‘Decision Review System’ of the umpire.