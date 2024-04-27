“Beat Cancer’s Butt 3x”: Former Nuggets HOF Coach Calls Out Lakers Fans For Disagreeing With His Takes

The Los Angeles Lakers have practically lost their first-round series against the Denver Nuggets. However, as shocking as it may seem, despite being down 0-3, some LA fans decided it was a good idea to troll a former coach of the Nuggets. George Karl has continuously been mocked for not having an NBA Championship throughout his tenure in the NBA. Choosing to respond to the hate, the former NBA coach recently came back with a haymaker of a response to all the detractors.

Advertisement

Before Game 3 of the Lakers-Nuggets series, George Karl decided to address the trolls who had been questioning his legacy for not having a championship ring. To those naysayers, the 2013 Coach of the Year responded by claiming that he was “doing ok” having achieved other feats – A Hall-of-fame ring, having defeated different variations of cancer thrice [per My Austin Minnesota], and recording close to 1200 wins.

Many esteemed personalities from the basketball community often choose to ignore the internet trolls. But at 72 years of age, Karl has indulged in a full-fledged feud with his trolls and LA fans, in particular. So far, throughout the Western Conference first-round series, the four-time All-Star Game coach has hilariously been seen dishing it out to Lakers fans.

For 8 years (2005-2013), George Karl was the head coach of the Colorado side. So, of course, Karl likely feels a sense of loyalty, and is supporting Nikola Jokic and Co. And so, while Michael Malone’s boys will be expected to wreak havoc on the basketball court in the upcoming games, Karl will also continue to be part of such online altercations.

George Karl picked Michael Jordan over Lebron James, also expressed admiration for Nikola Jokic

Apart from going at just the fans, George Karl has also spoken about the Lakers’ players which depicts just how partial he is towards the Nuggets.

Just before the postseason began, Karl commented on the GOAT debate and picked Michael Jordan as his selection over LeBron James. By stating that MJ would average 40 points in the modern NBA, Karl took subtle shots at LBJ for not being as dominant a scorer.

He said, per Basketball Network, “Anyone who is debating Michael’s GOAT status doesn’t realize he would average a 40 PPG triple-double in the modern game!”

While the former NBA coach criticizes players from other teams, he is often seen lauding Nikola Jokic. Following a 32-point, 12-rebound, and 7-assist (per ESPN) Game 1 performance by the Joker, Karl claimed that the two-time NBA MVP was the best basketball player ever. He shockingly did this despite admitting to having seen all-time greats such as Michael Jordan, LeBron James, Shaquille O’Neal, and others.

Similarly to last year, Karl will be thrilled if the Denver Nuggets go on to lift the Larry O’Brien trophy. However, before that, he will eagerly wait for the Colorado side to sweep the Lakers so that he can mock the fans in return.