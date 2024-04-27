“Cook the Cu*k”: Ex-UFC Champ Sean Strickland Sparks Controversy with Provocative Call Out Directed at Ian Garry & His Wife

Welterweight star Ian Garry has had one target on his mind ever since his win over Geoff Neal at UFC 298. ‘The Future’ wants to settle his differences in the octagon with none other than Colby Covington. In fact, it is more than just a fight for Garry, since Covington hasn’t held back from insulting both the 26-year-old and his wife. Yet, his most recent call-out video for Covington ended up a disaster as Sean Strickland took the opportunity to poke fun at the Irishman.

Over the past few weeks, Ian Garry has been posting several videos online aimed at Colby Covington to get him to accept the fight. However, the most recent video left a lot of his audience confused. In the video, Garry is seen grappling on the ground while speaking in Portuguese and urging Covington to accept the fight.

Needless to say, a strange video such as that was not going to go unnoticed by Sean Strickland, who commented saying,

“What’s a better call out? Slapping a man from missionary or having your wife tell you to wear a shirt with a mug shot on it…”



Strickland’s comments were welcomed by fans who joined in on the action to roast Garry. Here are some of the best reactions to Strickland’s comments.

One fan took it a step up saying, “Cook the cuck Lol”

Another fan said, “Always waiting for Sean to comment on his posts never misses.”



Meanwhile, a commenter poked fun at Garry, saying, “Why is he rolling with the nutritionist?”



Despite being incessant in his efforts, Garry has had no success in securing a fight against Colby Covington.

Is Ian Garry chasing a fight that will never materialize?

Colby Covington is not the most active fighter in the UFC. ‘Chaos’ has fought only four times since 2020, and blamed ring rust for his recent loss against Leon Edwards. Although Covington later claimed he wanted to fight more often to be in better shape, there is no guarantee that he will live up to his promise.



Garry wants to fight Covington at UFC 303 which will be headlined by Conor McGregor. However, since the event is just two months away, ‘The Future’ doesn’t have much time left and will have to decide on an opponent soon.