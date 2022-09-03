“How’s this a lucky one?”: Sikandar Raza questions commentators for calling Glenn Maxwell’s wicket by Ryan Burl a lucky one

Zimbabwe all-rounder Sikandar Raza has questioned the commentators for calling the wicket of Glenn Maxwell by Ryan Burl a lucky one.

Zimbabwe defeated Australia by 3 wickets in the 3rd ODI match and created history. This is their first ODI win over Australia down under, and they are getting applause from all around the world.

Zimbabwe opted to bowl after winning the toss, and the bowlers of the side did a commendable job. Australia were bowled out for just 141 runs in the 1st innings, where Ryan Burl was the hero of Zimbabwe’s bowling. Apart from David Warner (94 runs), every other batter of the Australian side failed.

Burl scalped 5 wickets in three overs by conceding just 10 runs. He took the wickets of David Warner, Glenn Maxwell, Ashton Agar, Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc in his spell. This was Burl’s best-ever ODI performance.

Zimbabwe chased the target in 39 overs with three wickets to spare. They were never comfortable in the chase, but they won the match, in the end, courtesy of some valubale innings by Regis Chakabva and Tadiwanashe Marumani.

Sikandar Raza questions commentators on Glenn Maxwell’s dismissal

Zimbabwe’s all-rounder Sikandar Raza has questioned the commentator’s call for calling the dismissal of Glenn Maxwell by Ryan Burl a lucky one. Burl took the wicket of Maxwell in his very first over of the match. Maxwell tried to slog Burl, but the ball took his top edge and Burl completed an easy catch on his very own delivery.

However, the commentators on air called the dismissal a lucky one. “It was a lucky one, he knows how lucky it was,” the commentator said about Maxwell’s dismissal.

“How’s this a lucky one?, Please someone help me out here,” Sikandar Raza tweeted.

How’s this a lucky one ? Please someone help me out here . https://t.co/YNOsz5j1EZ — Sikandar Raza (@SRazaB24) September 3, 2022

Sikandar Raza failed in the ODI series against Australia, but he has been absolutely in the ODI format this year. He has scored 637 ODI runs in 2022 at 53.08, with the help of 3 centuries and 2 half-centuries. Raza has also scalped 8 wickets with the ball.