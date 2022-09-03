“A moment I’ll cherish forever”: Ryan Burl expresses delight on picking 5-wicket haul vs Australia in Townsville ODI

Zimbabwe’s all-rounder Ryan Burl scalped a 5-wicket hall against Australia in the 3rd ODI and helped Zimbabwe to register a historic win.

Zimbabwe created history by beating Australia in an ODI game in Australia for the very first time. They lost the series, but this win will give them a lot of confidence. Australia managed to score just 141 runs in the first innings, and Zimbabwe won the match by 3 wickets in the end.

The hero of Zimbabwe was all-rounder Ryan Burl, who bowled an incredible spell and took a 5-wicket hall. He bowled just three overs and scalped 5 wickets by conceding just 10 runs.

Burl came into the attack in the 27th over of the Australian innings, and he took a couple of wickets in his first over itself. He took the massive wicket of Glenn Maxwell on the 4th ball. Maxwell tried to log Burl, but it took an edge and Burl completed an easy catch on his own bowling. Ashton Agar perished on the last ball of the over.

In the next two overs, he managed to add the wickets of David Warner, Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood to his tally. Warner was looking set to score his 19th ODI century, but Burl denied him. Burl has just scalped 17 ODI wickets in 34 ODIs, and five of them came in this very match only.

Ryan Burl expresses delight on picking 5-wicket haul

Ryan Burl expressed delight on Twitter after scalping a five-wicket in the 3rd ODI against Australia in Townsville. He was also awarded the Man of the Match trophy for his incredible bowling performance.

“A moment I’ll cherish forever!,” Burl tweeted.

A moment I’ll cherish forever! https://t.co/de4He3uvP0 — Ryan Burl (@ryanburl3) September 3, 2022

After receiving the Man of the Match trophy, Burl said that this is a massive win for Zimbabwe, and they will take the confidence from this game going forward. Zimbabwe will return to Australia again next month to participate in the ICC T20 World Cup 2022.

“It’s massively important. Wasn’t able to get the team across the line but will take those runs. Will take this win and the confidence from here. To come back here later for the World Cup over here, it’ll give us lot of confidence,” Ryan Burl said after winning the Man of the Match trophy.