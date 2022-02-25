HPCA Stadium pitch report: Dharamshala cricket stadium pitch for India vs Sri Lanka T20Is

HPCA Stadium pitch report: The SportsRush brings you the pitch report of the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamshala.

India defeated Sri Lanka by 62 runs in the first T20I game at Lucknow. Ishan Kishan and Shreyas scored brilliant half-centuries, whereas Rohit Sharma also played a vital knock for the Indian team. The bowling department of the side also performed to its strength and earned a brilliant win for the Indian team.

The first game was played at the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Stadium in Lucknow, whereas the other two games will be played at the beautiful Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamshala. The Indian team just needs to win one of their two games in order to seal the series.

HPCA Stadium pitch report

HPCA Stadium is situated in the valleys of Himachal Pradesh, and it’s certainly one of the world’s most beautiful stadiums. A total of nine T20Is have been played here, but the rain has been a spoilsport in three of them. In the six games, four times the defending team has won, whereas the chasing team has won a couple of times.

Due to the geographical conditions of the stadium, the pitch generally favours the pacers. Dutch pacer Paul van Meekeran and Bangladesh spinner Shakib al Hasan have scalped six wickets each on this ground. But in the general trend, the pacers have enjoyed bowling here at the HPCA stadium.

Rohit Sharma becomes the first man to hit four T20I hundreds 👊 106 vs South Africa, Dharamsala, 2015

118 vs Sri Lanka, Indore, 2017

100* vs England, Bristol, 2018

111* vs West Indies, Lucknow, 2018#INDvWI pic.twitter.com/c1UVGuEQIU — The Cricketer (@TheCricketerMag) November 6, 2018

The pitch has an even bounce as well and barring the initial overs, the batters will enjoy. The set batters can play their shots freely, and the pitch offers assistance as well. Rohit Sharma has scored a T20I century in the only T20I game he has played here on this ground in 2015.

In addition, the dew becomes a major factor in the evening if you’re playing during the September-March period. That’s the reason why teams prefer to chase at this venue.