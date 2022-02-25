Dharamsala weather today: What is the weather forecast for IND vs SL 2nd T20I at HPCA Cricket Stadium today?

Dharamsala weather today: Sri Lanka to take on India in the remainder of the two T20Is at the HPCA stadium in Dharamsala.

Team India, under their new skipper Rohit Sharma, continue to dominate the T20 format with yet another victory, this time against Sri Lanka, during the first of the 3-match T20I series at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow on Thursday.

Since taking up the responsibility in November 2021, Rohit has now won 7 T20Is on a trot, having whitewashed New Zealand and West Indies in the process.

With a third successive T20I series victory on the cards, the action moves to Dharamsala- the venue for the remaining two matches of the series.

The view of the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala from my hotel room…#INDvsSL #INDvSL pic.twitter.com/Wsivlf3rJV — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) February 25, 2022

Dharamsala weather today

Dharamsala would host the matches on two consecutive days- Saturday and Sunday, after which both the teams would lock horns for a 2-match Test series as well, which would also be part of the World Test Championships.

As far as today’s T20I is concerned, the chilly weather in Dharamsala might also accompany with some shower spells on Saturday.

While the sun will shine as bright as ever until 2 pm, the mountain city in Himachal Pradesh is likely to witness at least a two-hours spell of rain until 4 pm.

However, as per Accuweather, by the time of the commencement of the match (at 7 pm), there is no forecast of rain with the weather to remain clear for the entire duration of the match.

The forecast reads Chilly, with the temperature to linger around the 7 degrees Celsius mark until 11 pm.

Thus, in all probability rain is not going to play spoilsport during the 2nd T20I between India and Sri Lanka today.

Also, as far as the 3rd T20I is concerned, which takes place on Sunday, the weather is expected to be clear as well.