Cricket

“I always enjoyed his captaincy”: Ravindra Jadeja applauds Virat Kohli and his captaincy post win vs Namibia in T20 World Cup match

"I always enjoyed his captaincy": Ravindra Jadeja applauds Virat Kohli and his captaincy post win vs Namibia in T20 World Cup match
Gurpreet Singh

Previous Article
Max Verstappen breaks Ayrton Senna's 33-year-old record with his recent win in Mexico
Next Article
"I know how to play basketball, and I’m pretty successful at it": Jayson Tatum responds to his teammate Marcus Smart after the Celtics guard's criticism of him and Jaylen Brown
Cricket Latest News
"I always enjoyed his captaincy": Ravindra Jadeja applauds Virat Kohli and his captaincy post win vs Namibia in T20 World Cup match
“I always enjoyed his captaincy”: Ravindra Jadeja applauds Virat Kohli and his captaincy post win vs Namibia in T20 World Cup match

Ravindra Jadeja applauds Virat Kohli as the latter plays his last match as T20I captain…