“I always enjoyed his captaincy”: Ravindra Jadeja applauds Virat Kohli and his captaincy post win vs Namibia in T20 World Cup match

Ravindra Jadeja applauds Virat Kohli as the latter plays his last match as T20I captain for the Indian Cricket Team

Team India end their 2021 ICC T20 World Cup campaign on a good note as they beat Namibia in their last Group 2 match with consummate ease by 9 wickets at the Dubai International Stadium. In what was a dead rubber game for both the teams, Team India were handed a target of 133- which they chased down with 4.4 Overs to spare, riding on convincing half-centuries each from Rohit Sharma (56 off 37) and KL Rahul (54* off 36).

India’s premier all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja bagged his second ‘Player of the tournament’ award in the ongoing T20 World Cup. He yet again impressed one and all and returned with bowling figures of 4-0-16-3. He along with off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin (4-0-20-3) were instrumental in restricting the Namibian total to 132/8 in their 20 Overs.

Sir Ravindra Jadeja Surpasses Kapil Dev With 20 international MOMs for India. https://t.co/gTods3vm2s — Q. (@Johannesburg149) November 8, 2021

Ravindra Jadeja, while receiving his player of the trophy award praised Virat Kohli- the captain as well as the other support staff including Head coach Ravi Shastri- who was also featuring in his last game as Indian team head coach.

Ravindra Jadeja applauds Virat Kohli

After speaking about his bowling performance on the day, Jadeja hailed Virat Kohli- the captain and his contribution to the Indian Cricket team.

He opined that not only he has been wonderful with his captaincy in Indian colours, but personally, he has enjoyed his captaincy and playing under him over the years.

He also thanked the support staff including Bharat Arun- the bowling coach and R. Sridhar- the fielding coach, who also would bid adieu their services for the Indian Cricket team post today’s game.

“Virat has been wonderful with the captaincy, and I’ve played with him for 10-12 years too. I always enjoyed his captaincy. He’s positive and aggressive that’s what you want as a player. (On the departing support staff) They have done a great job as supporting staff for 7-8 years and we’ve enjoyed being with them”, exclaimed Jadeja.

