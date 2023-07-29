Team India is indeed struggling in the ongoing second ODI against the West Indies after having lost half their side batting first, but leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has made sure to keep the next batter in allrounder Ravindra Jadeja in a happy space by providing him some entertainment in his own inimitable style.

Jadeja was all padded-up to leave for the field of play at the Kensington Oval as wicket-keeper batter Sanju Samson (9) was dismissed during the 25th over. However, rain Gods decided to make their appearance in the form of a drizzle soon after to bring about a slight delay in the match proceedings.

Despite not being part of the playing XI yet again, Chahal decided to have some fun with Jadeja as the duo stood near the staircase in front of the dressing room. A prankster of the highest order, Chahal, donning a pair of shades, seemed to threaten the southpaw batter while bearing a serious look on his face.

Post Yuzi Chahal Threat, Ravindra Jadeja Pulls His Cheek To Belittle Him In Viral Video

With raindrops descending down, Chahal and Jadeja are seen interacting with each other as if involved in the shoot of a movie scene. With the latter busy fixing an issue with his helmet, Chahal, in all seriousness, is confronting him in an apparent threatening manner.

While Jadeja is seen listening to his words patiently for a second or two, he suddenly bursts into laughter to one of his so-called threatening remark. Unconvinced by his acting skills or his apparent cautionary word, Jadeja pulled Chahal’s left cheek to as if suggest how funny he might have sounded, especially with those sunglasses on.

Post the cheek pulling, Chahal could not help but smile at himself and his theatrics along with Jadeja, leaving for the dressing room thereafter as the viral video ends.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/FanCode/status/1685329323354648576?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

When Chahal Emulated Jadeja’s Sword Celebration In Rajasthan Royals Nets

A fun-loving character in the truest sense, Chahal has been appreciated and sometimes trolled by the fans for exhibiting this side of his personality trait. A year ago, during Indian Premier League 2022 season, he was recorded emulating Jadeja’s famous sword celebration.

In a video posted by his team Rajasthan Royals via their Twitter handle, the 33-year-old walks out of the practice nets by swirling his bat akin a sword (from 01:32 minutes), in a manner Jadeja does after hitting a half-century or a century.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/rajasthanroyals/status/1514307856022966274?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Extremely proud of his batting prowess as well, he also hilariously remarks to Royals’ opening batter Jos Buttler that he is jealous of the ability he (Chahal) has after having realized of a potential competitor for an opening batter in the team.