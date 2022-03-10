“I am excited and honoured to be a part of the historic Sussex Club”: Cheteshwar Pujara joins Sussex for County Championship and Royal One Day Cup 2022

Sussex County Cricket Club have signed Indian veteran batter Cheteshwar Pujara for the County Championship and Royal One Day Cup 2022.

Sussex County Club have lost two of their key players in Phil Salt and Chris Jordan this season. However, the arrival of Steven Finn is a massive boost for the side.

Cheteshwar Pujara has expressed his delight on signing with Sussex for the upcoming season. He will be able to join the squad before the first Championship game and will be available till at least the end of the Royal London One Day Cup.

“I am excited and honoured to be a part of the historic Sussex County Cricket Club for the upcoming season,” Pujara said.

“Over the years I have always enjoyed my time in the UK playing county cricket, so eagerly looking forward to the new stint and hope to contribute to the club’s success.”

Cheteshwar Pujara has scored 6713 test runs at 43.88 courtesy of 18 centuries and 32 half-centuries. He currently is dropped from the Indian test team due to his recent poor performances.

Cheteshwar Pujara replaces Travis Head

Cheteshwar Pujara will replace Travis Head in the squad. Travis Head was set to captain Sussex in the red-ball competition, but he has pulled out. Head wants to spend some time with his family due to a busy international schedule with the Australian side.

Head signed for Sussex in the 2020 season, but he couldn’t join due to the Covid19 pandemic. In 2021, he joined late after the end of Australian domestic cricket, but he had a forgettable season with the bat.

JUST IN: Sussex have announced the signing of Cheteshwar Pujara for the 2022 County Championship and One-Day Cup as a replacement for Travis Head.#CountyCricket2022 pic.twitter.com/EqkVe0x7QB — Wisden (@WisdenCricket) March 10, 2022

Travis Head has expressed his disappointment over not being able to join Sussex for the County Season. He has wished everyone at the club well.

“I would like to stress that it’s important for me to support Jessica over the Australian winter while balancing a busy international schedule,” Travis Head said.

Apart from Cheteshwar Pujara, Mohammad Rizwan will also join the squad as an overseas batter.