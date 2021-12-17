County Cricket 2022: Mohammad Rizwan to represent Sussex in the County Championship and T20 Blast

County Cricket 2022: Pakistan’s Mohammad Rizwan will join Sussex for the County Championship and T20 Blast next season.

Pakistan’s wicket-keeper Mohammad Rizwan will be playing in County cricket next season. He will represent Sussex in the County Championships and T20 Blast until July. This will be Rizwan’s first-ever county stint. The 29-years old wicket-keeper has been in his dream form this season. He is the first-ever player to score more than 2000 T20 runs in a calendar year. Rizwan won the Man of the Series award in the recent T20I series against West Indies.

Mohammad Rizwan has expressed his delight on signing with Sussex for the next County season.

“I am absolutely honoured and excited to be a part of the historic Sussex County Cricket Club for the 2022 season,” Rizwan said.

“I have always heard great things about the Sussex community and this family club was always close to my heart.”

“In my heart, I know our young team has the potential to beat any team. Our strength lies in our hard work, honesty, deep commitment, and self-belief: we can win, we will win, and we will play like champions.”

Rizwan finished as the 3rd highest run-scorer of the ICC T20 World Cup, where he scored 281 runs at 70.25. He is currently ranked at the 4th spot in ICC T20 Batters rankings. In first-class cricket, Rizwan has scored 5395 runs at 43.50, where he has scored 11 centuries. Rizwan will replace Phil Salt in T20 Blast, whereas he is the replacement of Ben Brown in the County Championship.

Ian Salisbury, Sussex’s Championship and One-Day Head Coach has also welcomed Rizwan to the club.

“Mohammad’s first-class and Test records speak for themselves and it’s a huge coup to welcome him to Sussex for a big chunk of next season’s Championship,” Ian said.

“He and Travis [Head] are exactly the kind of experienced, international cricketers that our emerging lads can learn a huge amount from.”

Sussex finished at the last position in last year’s County Championship Division. They have also signed Steven Finn, whereas Travis Head will return as overseas.