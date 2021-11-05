County Championship 2022: Australia’s Travis Head to lead Sussex red-ball side next season

County Championship 2022: Sussex have re-signed Australian batter Travis Head for the next season, he will lead the red-ball side.

Australian batter Travis Head will head to Sussex for all three formats in the 2022 County season. Not only he will play for the side, but he will also lead the team in the red-ball format. Head signed for Sussex in the 2020 season, but he couldn’t join due to the Covid19 pandemic.

In 2021, he joined late after the late end of Australian domestic cricket. However, he had a forgettable season for the Sussex. He managed to score just 183 runs in 11 innings, whereas he was a flop in the T20 Blast & One Day Cup too. Sussex finished at the bottom position in the County Championship, but they have kept their faith in Travis Head.

County Championship 2022: Travis Head returns to Hove

Travis Head is in great form in the ongoing Sheffield Shield in Australia. He has scored 271 runs in just three games at 54.20, with a century and half-century. Head has expressed his delight in signing for Sussex and believes he has some “unfinished business”.

“I can’t wait to come back to Hove,” Head said. “There was a great environment last summer and I loved being part of Sussex.”

“There’s unfinished business for me and the squad as a whole, so I was very eager to come back, compete hard and perform well. I’m over the moon to be getting the opportunity to do that.”

“I’m equally pleased to be captaining the Championship side and I want to lead from the front as we continue the journey to bring success back to the club.”

News from Hove, Travis Head has signed as an all-formats overseas player for Sussex CCC ahead of the 2022 County Cricket season ✍ The Australian batsman has also been named as the club’s County Championship captain 🧢 — The County Cricket Podcast (@TheCountyCrick2) November 4, 2021

Head will take the captaincy duties from Tom Haines, who was the highest run-scorer of the Championship last season. Sussex have also lost two of their key players in Phil Salt and Chris Jordan this season. However, the arrival of Steven Finn is a massive boost for the side.