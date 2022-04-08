“I am getting tired”: Hardik Pandya provides fitness update after bowling 4 overs in IPL 2022 matches

Hardik Pandya provides fitness update: The captain of Gujarat Titans has been contributing across departments in IPL 2022.

Gujarat Titans captain Hardik Pandya has expressed sympathy for Punjab Kings after beating them in a match which they should’ve ideally won.

A 190-run chase was brought down to Titans needing 12 runs off the last two overs. All-rounder Rahul Tewatia, having played just one delivery, hit consecutive sixes off Odean Smith to seal the chase.

“Hats off to [Rahul] Tewatia. It is difficult to go out there and hit, and to do it under this pressure is great. It was [Punjab] Kings’ game, I have sympathy for them,” Pandya told Star Sports during the post-match presentation ceremony.

Opening batter Shubman Gill controlled the chase for almost 19 overs to end up with a career-best 96 (59) comprising of 11 fours and a six. With Gujarat losing wicket-keeper batter Matthew Wade (6) cheaply, Gill had put together a 101-run partnership for the second wicket alongside debutant batter Sai Sudharsan (35).

“[Shubman] Gill is telling everybody that he is there. A lot of credit goes to Sai [Sudharsan] as well for that partnership. It kept us in the game,” Pandya added.

Hardik Pandya provides fitness update after bowling 4 overs in IPL 2022 matches

Pandya, who opened the bowling with Mohammed Shami at the Brabourne Stadium tonight, had managed to draw first blood by dismissing counterpart Mayank Agarwal (5).

This season has also witnessed Pandya consistently batting at No. 4. The -year old player contributed with 27 (18) with the help of five fours tonight as well.

Pandya, who has missed out on a lot of cricket in the last year or so due to his back surgery, appears to be in this good physical state after a long time. Being asked about the same, Pandya admitted to “getting tired” after bowling four overs but remained positive about his overall fitness status.

This team incredible! The fighting spirit! We never give up! 💥💥 @gujarat_titans pic.twitter.com/irEsl230iC — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) April 8, 2022

“I am going to get better with every game. I am getting tired as I’m not used to bowling four overs. But I’m getting better,” Pandya concluded.

Second-highest run-scorer for GT thus far, Pandya’s 91 runs have come at an average and strike rate of 30.33 and 124.65 respectively. In the 12 overs that he’s bowled across three innings, Pandya has picked a couple of wickets at an economy rate of 7.91.