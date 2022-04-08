“Need his statue in Punjab King dugout”: Virender Sehwag salutes Rahul Tewatia for hitting 2 sixes off Odean Smith to win IPL 2022 match

Rahul Tewatia: The all-rounder from Gujarat Titans single-handedly won the second IPL 2022 match for his team.

During the 16th match of the ongoing 15th season of the Indian Premier League between Punjab Kings and Gujarat Titans at the Brabourne Stadium, Gujarat Titans beat Punjab Kings by 6 wickets to win their third consecutive match.

Chasing a 190-run target, Gujarat had been keeping up to the required run rate for a large part of their innings. With the match coming down to them needing 37 runs off the last three overs, Punjab fast bowler Arshdeep Singh gave away only five runs to hand a massive advantage to his team.

Titans captain Hardik Pandya (27) hit a couple of boundaries in the penultimate over to keep a victory in sight but them losing Pandya and opening batter Shubman Gill (96) in quick succession brought down the equation to requiring 18 runs off five balls.

Kings all-rounder Odean Smith did keep his team in the match but failed to deliver when it mattered the most on the back of leaking 12 runs off the last two deliveries.

Having come out to bat in the last over, GT all-rounder Rahul Tewatia hit consecutive sixes to win the second match for his team. Tewatia, who preferred his favourite leg-side, sat on his knee to hit Smith towards the mid-wicket region on consecutive deliveries.

Twitter reactions on Rahul Tewatia:

Waah Lord Tewatia,….

Need his statue in Punjab Kings dugout.

What a brainfade by Smith to concede a overthrow with 13 needed of 2. #PBKSvGT — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) April 8, 2022

T E W A T I A. ❤ — KSR (@KShriniwasRao) April 8, 2022

T.E.W.A.T.I.A 💥💥🤯😱 Wouldn’t be an IPL now without him — Lisa Sthalekar (@sthalekar93) April 8, 2022

No tournament gets close to the drama & finishes the #IPL brings … That was ridiculous … #Tewatia — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) April 8, 2022

