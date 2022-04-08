“Shubman Gill is a different class”: Mandeep Singh applauds Shubman Gill for IPL 2022 half-century vs Punjab Kings

Mandeep Singh applauds Shubman Gill: The batter from Delhi Capitals expressed admiration for the batter from Gujarat Titans.

During the 16th match of the ongoing 15th season of the Indian Premier League between Punjab Kings and Gujarat Titans at the Brabourne Stadium, Gujarat Titans opening batter Shubman Gill has scored his second consecutive half-century to .

Having scored 84 (46) against Delhi Capitals in their last match at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium earlier this month, Gill walked out to bat in the same rhythm hitting two boundaries off Vaibhav Arora in the first over itself.

Facing his Punjab teammate Arshdeep Singh in the next over, Gill hit as many as three eye-catching boundaries on the back of supreme timing which aided him in finding the gaps in the powerplay.

While Gujarat had lost wicket-keeper batter Matthew Wade (6) cheaply, Gill managed to score 33* (19) in the powerplay in the company of debutant Sai Sudharshan (35).

It was in the eighth over that Gill hit Punjab all-rounder Odean Smith for his only six of the innings. The next over saw the right-hand batter hit another four off Liam Livingstone to bring up a 29-ball half-century.

Gill, who appeared certain of scoring his maiden T20 century tonight, departed in a crunch situation in the penultimate over after scoring 96 (59) with the help of 11 fours and a six.

In what was his 12th IPL half-century, it was his 14th in T20s and second for Titans. Gill, who seems to be in a different form altogether in terms of being elegant and effortless at the same time, registered his career-best T20 knock at the CCI on Friday.

Mandeep Singh applauds Shubman Gill for IPL 2022 half-century vs Punjab Kings

While Gill received a lot of applause for his best innings, there were others who were a bit dejected by the prospect of him missing out on a century.

Gill, who has played under Mandeep Singh for Punjab in domestic tournaments, managed to impress his former captain as well.

Playing for Delhi Capitals this season, Mandeep was dropped against Lucknow Super Giants yesterday on the back of back-to-back failures in their first two matches.