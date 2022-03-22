Cricket

“I am out of that bloody bubble”: Refreshed Ravi Shastri to return to Star Sports as one of IPL 2022 commentators

"I am out of that bloody bubble": Refreshed Ravi Shastri to return to Star Sports as one of IPL 2022 commentators
Rishikesh Sharma

Previous Article
"If Charles Barkley retires from Inside the NBA, Kevin Garnett is the best replacement": A Redditor makes a sensational claim on why The Big Ticket might be the perfect choice
Next Article
"Those tears are earned!" - Daniel Cormier talks about how he cried after his MMA losses and how UFC fighters deal with mental pressure
Cricket Latest News
Wankhede Stadium IPL records: Who has scored most runs and picked most wickets in Mumbai IPL matches?
Wankhede Stadium IPL records: Who has scored most runs and picked most wickets in Mumbai IPL matches?

Wankhede Stadium IPL records: The iconic stadium has hosted a total of 153 T20 matches…