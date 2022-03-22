“I am out of that bloody bubble”: Refreshed Ravi Shastri to return to Star Sports as one of IPL 2022 commentators

Ravi Shastri will be doing Hindi commentary in IPL 2022 and he has expressed his delight on commentary return.

Former Indian coach Ravi Shastri is set to make his commentary return in IPL 2022 after a span of almost five years. Suresh Raina is also set to join him in commentary after getting unsold in the auction.

IPL 2022 will begin on 26 March 2022 with the match between Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. This is the traditional rule of playing the finalists of the last season on opening day.

Ravi Shastri excited about his commentary return in IPL 2022

Ravi Shastri will be doing the Hindi commentary in IPL 2022. Ahead of the tournament, Shastri said that he is refreshed to take on the commentary stint in the IPL. He also expressed his delight on getting out of the bio-bubbles he lived while on the Indian coach duty.

“First and foremost I am out of that bloody bubble. It is refreshing to be back on TV,” Shastri said.

Ravi Shastri has said that it is a great opportunity for the selectors to look at the young leaders. Rishabh Pant, Sanju Samson, Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya and Shreyas Iyer are going to lead their respective sides this season.

Ravi Shastri back in the commentary box and this year will end with an ICC tournament. pic.twitter.com/3gnyJs0BZJ — Prantik (@Pran__07) March 22, 2022

“India would be watching the young leaders in IPL 2022. It is a great opportunity for selectors to see how players lead their respective side,” Shastri said.

Ravi Shastri also talked about the comeback of Hardik Pandya. Hardik Pandya will lead Gujarat Titans in the upcoming Indian Premier League. Shastri said that the whole country will watch Hardik and if he can contribute in all three facets of the game, it will be a great boost for the Indian team.

“The entire country will be watching Hardik Pandya very closely. He is a match-winner and if he can bring all three aspects of the game together then it will be a huge boost for the Indian team,” Shastri added.