What is Ather: Gujarat Titans jersey colour IPL 2022

Gujarat Titans jersey colour: The all-new Gujarat franchise has revealed its jersey for the upcoming Indian Premier League 2022.

The IPL 2022 auction is over, and all the eyes are on the tournament. Gujarat Titans are one of the two new teams, and they have revealed their new jersey ahead of the tournament.

Ahead of the auction, they signed three players. Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya is the ace all-rounder of the side, whereas he will also captain the side. Rashid Khan and Shubhman Gill were also signed ahead of the auction.

English batter Jason Roy has pulled out of the tournament and the titans have replaced him with Afghanistan’s youngster Rahmanullah Gurbaz. This team lacks a genuine middle-order batter. This team is stacked up in terms of all-rounders. Vijay Shankar and Rahul Tewatia are drafted in the side, and they will partner with Hardik Pandya.

Rashid Khan will lead the spin-bowling of the side, and he is the world’s best bowler. He has two quality supporters in the name of Noor Ahmad and Sai Kishore. In pace bowling, Lockie Ferguson is signed for a record price, whereas Mohammad Shami is also available for the team.

The CVC Capitals owned Gujarat Titans have opted for an all-blue jersey for the competition. Captain Hardik Pandya revealed the jersey at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium. The jersey is a combination of different shades of blue. Gujarat Titans’ jersey colour is quite identical to the Caribbean Premier League’s Barbados Royals side.

Ather is the principal jersey sponsor of the Gujarat Titans. Ather Energy is an Indian electric vehicle company. It manufactures two electric scooters – the Ather 450X and the Ather 450 Plus. It has also established an electric vehicle charging infrastructure across the country called Ather Grid.

Gujarat Titans will start their IPL 2022 campaign against Lucknow Super Giants at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on 28 March 2022. The Titans are placed alongside Chennai Super Kings, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings in Group B.

