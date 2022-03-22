Wankhede Stadium pitch report: Wankhede Mumbai pitch for CSK vs KKR IPL 2022 match

Wankhede Stadium pitch report: Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium will host the first game of IPL 2022 between CSK and KKR on 26 March 2022.

IPL 2022 will begin on 26 March 2022 with the match between Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders. This is the traditional rule of playing the finalists of the last season on opening day.

The 2022 edition of the Indian Premier League is set to be a grand one. With the arrival of two new teams, it will be a longer season than before. A total of 70 league games will be played this season. There will be two groups of five teams each.

A team will play its group members and one of the teams from another group twice, whereas they will play one game each against other four teams. So, a team will play 14 leagues games before the playoffs. The top-4 team overall will qualify for the playoffs.

Wankhede Stadium pitch report

Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium will host the first game of the IPL 2022 between Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders. Both teams played in the final of IPL 2021 as well.

The deck at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium has always been good for batting. There is an even bounce on the track, and the shorter boundaries make the job even easier for the batters. The average 1st innings score of 180 runs in IPL and 194 runs in international games proves the point as well. With the super-fast outfield, high-scoring games are always on the cards at Wankhede Stadium.

🏟 Old Wankhede stadium

🗓 20/4/2008 Paltan, we played our first ever @IPL match 💙#OneFamily pic.twitter.com/mJ09kmXAgL — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) April 20, 2020

The highest IPL score at Wankhede Stadium is 235/1, made by Royal Challengers Bangalore against Mumbai Indians. Rohit Sharma (1733 runs) has made the most IPL runs on this ground, whereas Lasith Malinga (68 wickets) has taken the most IPL wickets here. AB de Villiers’ innings of 133 is the highest by any player on this very ground.

The game between KKR and CSK will start from 7.30 PM IST, so there will be a massive dew factor and both teams would want to bowl first after winning the toss.