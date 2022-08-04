“I am really happy to extend my contact”: Jofra Archer expresses delight on extending his contract with Sussex

Sussex County Club have announced that Jofra Archer has signed a contract extension with the club despite being injured.

English pacer Jofra Archer has signed an one-year contract extension with County side Sussex which will keep him at the club till the end of the 2023 season.

Archer was aiming to make a return to competitive cricket this year, but he suffered a stress fracture in his back which ruled him out for the full season. Archer played his last competitive game in T20 Blast 2021, and he has faced a string of injuries since then.

Jofra Archer, who became eligible to play for England in 2019 played a crucial part in England’s 2019 ICC World Cup campaign. He has scalped 42 test wickets in 13 games, whereas he has scalped 30 ODI wickets in 17 games.

Jofra Archer has expressed his delight on signing a contract extension with Sussex. He said that he wanted to return to Sussex this year, but it was not possible due to his ongoing elbow injury. Jofra insists that he wants to contribute to the success of Sussex in the future.

“It’s been a difficult few months not being able to represent Sussex when the plan had been to return to the Sharks team after my elbow injury, so I am really happy to extend my contact and hope to be able to contribute to more Sussex victories in the future,” Jofra Archer said.

Ian Salisbury, head coach of Sussex said that Jofra is already a legend at the club and everyone loves him. He said that even without playing, Jofra plays an important part in the club as he is a massive character.

“It’s great news that Jof has signed an extension, he is Sussex through and through and everyone loves having him here,” Salisbury said.

“He is already a legend at this club, so it is massively important to have someone of his stature around the place.”

Archer made his Sussex debut in 2016 and has been a fan favourite since then. He has played 43 first-class matches, taking 181 wickets at an economy of 3.05.