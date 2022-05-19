Jofra Archer Injury Update: Will Jofra Archer return to cricket in England summer 2022?

Jofra Archer Injury Update: England’s pacer Jofra Archer has been officially ruled out of the upcoming English cricket season.

England’s pacer Jofra Archer has suffered yet another setback in his pursuit of a return to cricket. Archer, who last played a competitive game in T20 Blast 2021 has been diagnosed with a stress fracture at his lower back.

Jofra Archer played his last international match in March 2021 against India. Archer has undergone two operations on his elbow, the latest one in December 2021. He missed the ICC T20 World Cup in UAE, whereas he also missed the Ashes series for England.

In a recent interview, Jofra Archer said that he was planning to make his return in the upcoming T20 Blast for Sussex, but that won’t happen now. Jofra Archer was bought by Mumbai Indians this season for a price of INR 8 crores despite knowing the fact that he won’t play this season.

Jofra Archer Injury Update

ECB have confirmed that Jofra Archer won’t play again in the upcoming English summer. Jofra Archer has sustained a lower back stress fracture, and he has been officially ruled out of the upcoming season.

“After being diagnosed with a stress fracture to the lower back, England and Sussex seamer Jofra Archer has been ruled out for the rest of the season. No timeframe has been set for his return. A management plan will be determined following further specialist opinion over the coming days,” ECB released a statement.

I feel for Jofra Archer. It must be terribly frustrating. — Ian Raphael Bishop (@irbishi) May 19, 2022

Jofra Archer, who became eligible to play for England in 2019 played a crucial part in England’s 2019 ICC World Cup campaign. He was at this lethal best in the 2019 Ashes as well. Archer has scalped 42 test wickets in 13 games, whereas he has scalped 30 ODI wickets in 17 games.

Jofra Archer made his IPL debut in 2018 and has played in three seasons for the Rajasthan Royals. He missed the IPL 2021 due to an injury. Archer has scalped 46 wickets in 35 IPL games at an economy of 7.13.