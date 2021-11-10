“I am sure the world will witness the best of Kohli with the bat”: Clive Lloyd backs Virat Kohli to come good after the T20 World Cup

West Indian legend Clive Lloyd has backed Virat Kohli and the Indian Team despite their poor performances in the T20 World Cup.

India failed to make the knockouts of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021. This tournament was Virat’s last as T20I captain, and the performance of the Indian team was horrendous. If reports are to be believed, Virat is set to be dropped as ODI captain as well.

Kohli has been facing a lot of criticism from around the world for his performances. India did brilliantly in tests under Virat, but the white-ball performance was nowhere near perfect. Despite not winning an ICC trophy, the numbers of Virat Kohli are exceptional as a captain. He has broken some of the most prestigious numbers.

Clive Lloyd steps in to praise Virat Kohli

West Indian legend Clive Lloyd has come in support of Virat Kohli. He has insisted that despite not winning any ICC trophy, the Indian team has blossomed under his captaincy. Lloyd has also said that the fans will see the best very best of Virat Kohli really soon on the pitch.

“The point is he has done extremely well for India over the years. He probably didn’t win a World Cup but that doesn’t make him a bad captain,” Lloyd said.

“He has been a tremendous servant for the Indian team and will continue to do so for years to come. People have been talking about his batting and I am sure will witness the best of Kohli with the bat.”

Team India has been facing a lot of scrutiny after World Cup’s exit, but Lloyd believes that India is still one of the best teams in the world.

“Well, they didn’t play at their best in the first two matches against Pakistan and New Zealand. Nonetheless, they still remain one of the best teams in the T20 circuit. They have done exceedingly well in ODIs, T20Is, and Test cricket.”

India will play their first T20I after the World Cup against New Zealand on 17 November 2021 in Jaipur.