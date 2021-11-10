Cricket

“I am sure the world will witness the best of Kohli with the bat”: Clive Lloyd backs Virat Kohli to come good after the T20 World Cup

"I am sure the world will witness the best of Kohli with the bat”: Clive Lloyd backs Virat Kohli to come good after the T20 World Cup
Rishikesh Sharma

Previous Article
"He didn't blindside Giannis Antentokounmpo Like Nikola Jokic": Twitterati are in awe of G-league MVP Paul Reed's block on the reigning Finals MVP
Next Article
"Kawhi Leonard is indeed a fun guy!": Clippers' superstar stuns crowd by cracking pick-up one liners on the Jumbotron
Cricket Latest News
"I am sure the world will witness the best of Kohli with the bat”: Clive Lloyd backs Virat Kohli to come good after the T20 World Cup
“I am sure the world will witness the best of Kohli with the bat”: Clive Lloyd backs Virat Kohli to come good after the T20 World Cup

West Indian legend Clive Lloyd has backed Virat Kohli and the Indian Team despite their…