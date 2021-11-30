“I didn’t really understand the logic”: Moises Henriques expresses disappointment over not being selected in Australia’s Ashes 2021 squad

Ashes 2021: All-rounder Moises Henriques is disappointed over not being picked in Australia’s Ashes 2021 squad.

Moises Henriques has shown his disappointment over not being selected in Australia’s Ashes squad. Henriques was a part of the 19-men squad that was set to play two tests in South Africa. It is worth noting that he is the only available player of that squad to be left out.

After all the speculations, Pat Cummins is the new test captain of Australia. He will be Australia’s 47th test captain, whereas he is the first pacer to lead Australia in 65 years. Steve Smith is the new vice-captain, and he is formally back in the leadership role. Usman Khawaja and Jhye Richardson have also made their comebacks.

Ashes 2021: Moises Henriques “didn’t really understand the logic”

Apart from the Ashes squad, Moises is even omitted from the Australia-A squad. Henriques is set to lead Sydney Sixers for their third straight title in the Big Bash League. Henriques has not played any four-day game between the break and he believes it’s a “huge fall”. Moises last played a test game in 2016 against Sri Lanka.

“I have a different view to what the selectors do,” he told reporters, per cricket.com.au.

“To be picked on one Test tour and be told that I was there and thereabouts to be playing on that tour, then the next Test tour rolls around and you’re not in the best 25.

“It’s a huge fall, considering I hadn’t played any other four-day games or (Sheffield) Shield games in that break.”

“I didn’t agree with the process of it all. I didn’t really understand the logic.”

Easy to forget Moises Henriques was selected for the cancelled SA Test tour in March. He could have batted at 5. A delayed IPL + the fact he didn’t want to quarantine for 2 weeks in Syd meant he missed NSW’s first two Shield games & has been leapfrogged by others. @FoxCricket — Tom Morris (@tommorris32) November 24, 2021

Henriques insists that he still has the utmost respect for George Bailey. However, he does not agree with his decision.

“You don’t necessarily agree, but you both understand that is OK, we’ve got to move forward,” he said.

“Even when he’s delivering bad news … he’s been honest and told me his point of view.”

George Bailey confirms Moises’ test career is “not-over”

After the announcement of the squads, George Bailey also confirmed that it is not the end of Henriques’ test career.

“We know he’s a quality player and he’s been particularly consistent, but I guess it’s a slight difference of our Ashes focus of trying to win the here and now versus the balance of the Australia A-game,” he said.

“It’s just unfortunate we haven’t been able to see him play any cricket up until this point.”

Australia and England will face each other in the first Ashes test from 8 December 2021 at the Gabba.