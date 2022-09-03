Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan pitch report today match: Pitch report of Sharjah Cricket Stadium SL vs AFG Asia Cup match

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan pitch report today match: The SportsRush brings you the pitch report of the SL vs AFG Asia Cup match.

Sri Lanka will face Afghanistan in the first Super 4 match of the Asia Cup 2022 at the Sharjah International Stadium in Sharjah. Afghanistan defeated Sri Lanka in the group stages, and they would want to do a double over the Sri Lankans.

The bowling of Afghanistan has been absolutely top-notch, and they would want to stamp their authority over the Sri Lankan side. Sri Lanka has struggled so far in the tournament, and it will be very tough for the Sri Lankan batters to counter the bowling of the Afghanistan side.

The pitch at the Sharjah cricket stadium has been a very tough track to bat on. This is a very slow pitch, and the spinners will enjoy their time on this very track. There is a visible turn on the track, and the variable bounce makes the job, even more, tougher for the batters.

In the last match between Pakistan and Hong Kong, Wasim Akram said that the batters should spend some time in the middle and get their eyes set in order to play the shots. He also advised the batters to target the straighter boundaries. The spin duo of Shadab Khan and Mohammad Nawaz combined for 7 wickets in the last match.

“This pitch hasn’t changed in the last 35-odd years. It looks slightly wet, I had a word with the groundsman who said it’s not wet but it’s the colour of the clay itself. That’s why it’s dark. In the beginning, the ball will definitely skid here. This is a pitch where the batters should go straight. The batsmen should take their time, get their eyes and play their shots. The bowlers should try to hit the stumps every time,” Wasim Akram said ahead of Pakistan vs Hong Kong match.

The pitch is very tough to bat on, but the boundaries of this are very very small. Once set, the batters can play their shots, and it is very easy to clear the boundaries. Both captains would love to field first after winning the toss.