“I asked him if he would be interested in playing CPL”: How DJ Bravo made CSK teammate Dwaine Pretorius join St Kitts & Nevis Patriots for CPL 2022

DJ Bravo made CSK teammate Dwaine Pretorius: The two Chennai Super Kings teammates will now be playing for St Kitts & Nevis Patriots.

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots captain Dwayne Bravo is excited to have South Africa all-rounder Dwaine Pretorius in their squad for the imminent 10th season of the Caribbean Premier League.

Pretorius, 33, will join Patriots right after representing Welsh Fire in The Hundred 2022. In five matches of the second season of The Hundred, Pretorius has picked only four wickets at an average of 33.75, an economy rate of 9.52 and a strike rate of 21.2. With the bat in hand, Pretorius has scored 71 runs across four innings at a strike rate of 177.50.

“I’m looking forward to his season because he’s someone very experienced and he’s very eager to learn and obviously, he has international experience, so it’s a good combination to have someone like him who has the experience and is still willing to learn,” Bravo was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo.

Having played the last of his 59 international matches across formats in England earlier this month, Pretorius will be making his CPL debut in this season.

How DJ Bravo made CSK teammate Dwaine Pretorius join St Kitts & Nevis Patriots for CPL 2022

CPL 2022 will be the second tournament when Bravo and Pretorius will be playing together. It was only earlier this year that the duo shared the dressing room at Chennai Super Kings during Indian Premier League 2022.

Bravo, who admitted to finding Pretorius another version of himself, recited how it was during their time together at CSK that he had offered Pretorius to join St Kitts. With Pretorius agreeing readily, not a lot of convincing was needed to bring him on board.

“Yeah, when I was there in the IPL with him [Dwaine Pretorius], I asked him if he would be interested in playing CPL and he said ‘yes’. And so straightaway I made a phone call and talked to the owners and got on to his agent and now happy to have him here,” Bravo explained.

While Bravo was the highest wicket-taker at Super Kings this season on the back of picking 16 wickets in 10 matches, Pretorius had picked six wickets in as many matches at an average of 35, an economy rate of 10 and a strike rate of 21. In five batting innings, the left-handed batter had scored just 44 runs at a strike rate of 157.14.