Cricket

“I asked him if he would be interested in playing CPL”: How DJ Bravo made CSK teammate Dwaine Pretorius join St Kitts & Nevis Patriots for CPL 2022

"I asked him if he would be interested in playing CPL": How DJ Bravo made CSK teammate Dwaine Pretorius join St Kitts & Nevis Patriots for CPL 2022
Dixit Bhargav

Previous Article
"Danni is the complete package": Danni Wyatt joins Brisbane Heat to complete their squad for WBBL 08
Next Article
"He is coming back, he looked good": Kapil Dev believes Virat Kohli's attitude makes him a bigger player than anyone else
Cricket Latest News
Former Indian captain Kapil Dev believes that the attitude of Virat Kohli makes him a bigger player than anyone else.
“He is coming back, he looked good”: Kapil Dev believes Virat Kohli’s attitude makes him a bigger player than anyone else

Former Indian captain Kapil Dev believes that the attitude of Virat Kohli makes him a…