“I can only imagine what would happen if it was me”: David Warner reacts funnily on Daniil Medvedev’s outburst at chair umpire during Australian Open semi-final

David Warner reacts funnily on Daniil Medvedev’s emotional outburst at chair umpire during semi-final of Australian open versus Tsitsipas.

The defending champion of US Open last year, Russia’s Daniil Medvedev has now stormed his way through to the grand finale of the Australian Open, after getting the better of the 4th seed Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece in the semi-final clash at the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne.

The Russian defeated the Greek 7-6 (5), 4-6, 6-4, 6-1, but not before things got pretty much heated up between Medvedev and the chair umpire during the second set.

The 25-year-old 2nd seed was seen visibly schooling and venting at the chair umpire after he saw Tsitsipas’ coach cum father coaching the former from the sidelines.

A livid Medvedev couldn’t take it all in as he expressed his frustration at the umpire who, as per him, wasn’t taking any action against Tsisipas and letting the latter have his way.

It is worth mentioning that court-side coaching is not allowed during tennis matches, and that the Greek star had been handed a few on-court violations during the previous matched of the tournament as well.

Schooling the chair umpire, Medvedev yelled, “Are you stupid? His father can talk every point?”

“Can you answer my question please? Oh my god, how can you be so bad in semi-final of a Grand Slam? Look at me, I am talking to you,” Medvedev further screamed after the chair umpire was seen trying not to make a scene of the situation out there.

David Warner reacts funnily on Daniil Medvedev’s emotional outburst

Australian opening batter David Warner found a funny side to the aforementioned incident, as he took to his Twitter handle to exclaim, “I can only imagine what would happen if this was me”.

Warner surely knows one can only yell at the on-field umpire in such a manner during a Cricket match, only at the cost of being banned for a month or two, or even more.

I can only imagine what would happen if this was me 😂😂😂 https://t.co/REiJfsRWvM — David Warner (@davidwarner31) January 28, 2022

Medvedev will take on the legendary Rafael Nadal in the final of the Australian Open on Sunday, as the latter would be looking to win his 21st Grand Slam title- the most by any male Tennis player in the Open Era.