Log Out
Cricket

“I can only imagine what would happen if it was me”: David Warner reacts funnily on Daniil Medvedev’s outburst at chair umpire during Australian Open semi-final

"I can only imagine what would happen if it was me": David Warner reacts funnily on Daniil Medvedev's outburst at chair umpire during Australian Open semi-final
Gurpreet Singh

Previous Article
"F**k Drake!": Draymond Green gets back at the hip-hop icon for joking about the Warriors DPOY's Uninterrupted podcast at the 2017 NBA Awards show
No Newer Articles
Cricket Latest News
"I can only imagine what would happen if it was me": David Warner reacts funnily on Daniil Medvedev's outburst at chair umpire during Australian Open semi-final
“I can only imagine what would happen if it was me”: David Warner reacts funnily on Daniil Medvedev’s outburst at chair umpire during Australian Open semi-final

David Warner reacts funnily on Daniil Medvedev’s emotional outburst at chair umpire during semi-final of…