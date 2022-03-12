“I can’t be happier for the team and Faf”: Virat Kohli congratulates Faf du Plessis on becoming RCB’s new captain for IPL 2022

RCB have appointed Faf du Plessis as their new captain for the upcoming IPL season, and Virat Kohli has sent him a congratulatory message.

Royal Challengers Bangalore is one of the most popular franchises of the IPL, but they have not won a title yet. They received a major blow last season when Virat Kohli left the captaincy. Even after the auction, the question remained unanswered.

However, ahead of the mega event, RCB have finally announced their captain for the upcoming season. Glenn Maxwell and Faf du Plessis were the favourites for the role, and Faf du Plessis is the new captain of the Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Faf, who was part of Chennai Super Kings last season finished as the 2nd highest run-scorer of the IPL 2021 season. He scored 633 runs last season and finished just behind his opening partner Ruturaj Gaikwad. Royal Challengers Bangalore bought Faf du Plessis for 7 crores INR in the auction.

Virat Kohli congratulates Faf du Plessis on becoming RCB’s captain

Virat Kohli has shared his congratulatory message to Faf du Plessis ahead of the tournament. He said that Faf is his good friend and both of them go along quite well.

“I can’t be happier for the team and Faf. He is a good friend and we get along very well. Looking forward to a good season,” Virat Kohli said.

Faf has just been a part of two IPL teams in the past, Chennai Super Kings and Rising Pune Supergiants. He joined Pune for a couple of seasons when Chennai Super Kings were suspended from participating.

This will be the first stint for Faf du Plessis as an IPL captain. He has captained South Africa’s national cricket team in the past, whereas he has also led several T20 franchises around the world. Although, he will be 38 years old this year. In 79 games as captain, he has 43 wins under his belt.

Faf has a stellar IPL batting record under his name. He has scored 2935 runs at an average of 34.94, whereas his S/R has been 131.08. He has not scored an IPL century yet, but he has 22 IPL half-centuries under his belt.