RCB schedule 2022: RCB IPL 2022 fixtures and venues

RCB schedule 2022: RCB are placed alongside CSK, SRH, PBKS, and GT in Group B of the imminent 15th season of the IPL.

Defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) would take on their previous season finalists Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the opening encounter of the 15th season of the IPL on March 26 at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium.

The BCCI, on Sunday, announced the schedule and fixtures of the upcoming season, which will be played as per the 2011 season format, albeit with some tweaks.

With a total of 10 teams set to participate in the lucrative league this year onwards, the total number of league matches have gone up to 70, comprising 12 double header days (six on Saturdays, and six on Sundays).

The schedule for the knock-out/Playoffs have not been announced as yet, with the last league match to take place at the Wankhede Stadium between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) on May 22.

Kuch bhi karega to watch #TATAIPL, kyunki #YeAbNormalHai! 😉 What’s your plan when the action kicks off? Watch it LIVE on March 26 on @StarSportsIndia & @disneyplus. pic.twitter.com/AnaMttJuDm — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) March 6, 2022

ALSO READ: IPL 2022 venue stadium list and other details

RCB schedule 2022

To brush it up, the imminent IPL season would be played with the 10 teams being divided into two ‘virtual groups’ of five each, and with rankings based on the number of IPL titles lifted and final appearances in the previous 14 seasons.

Each team would play against the four other teams in their group twice each, and once against other five teams in the other group. The one remaining league match would be played against the corresponding team in the other group, which takes the total league matches tally to 14 each for each franchise.

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), who are placed at the third spot in Group B, would face the Rajasthan Royals (RR)-who are placed at third spot in Group A, two times around.

RCB’s opening match of the season would take place at the DY Patil Stadium against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) on March 27- the first day of the double-header from 7:30 pm IST.

The four other teams in RCB’s group- CSK, SRH, PBKS, and GT would play against each other two times each, while MI, KKR, DC, and LSG would lock horns against RCB once each during the league phase.

RCB IPL 2022 fixtures and venues

March 27 – vs. Punjab Kings at DY Patil Stadium (7:30 pm)

March 30 – vs. Kolkata Knight Riders at DY Patil Stadium (7:30 pm)

April 5 – vs. Rajasthan Royals at Wankhede Stadium (7:30 pm)

April 9 – vs. Mumbai Indians at MCA Stadium (7:30 pm)

April 12 – vs. Chennai Super Kings at DY Patil Stadium (7:30 pm)

April 16 – vs. Delhi Capitals at Wankhede Stadium (7:30 pm)

April 19 – vs. Lucknow Super Giants at DY Patil Stadium (7:30 pm)

April 23 – vs. Sunrisers Hyderabad at Brabourne Stadium (7:30 pm)

Arpil 26 – vs. Rajasthan Royals at MCA Stadium (7:30 pm)

April 30 – vs. Gujarat Titans at Brabourne Stadium (3:30 pm)

May 4 – vs. Chennai Super Kings at MCA Stadium (7:30 pm)

May 8 – vs. Sunrisers Hyderabad at Wankhede Stadium (3:30 pm)

May 13 – vs. Punjab Kings at Brabourne Stadium (7:30 pm)

May 19 – vs. Gujarat Titans at Wankhede Stadium (7:30 pm).