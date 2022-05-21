“I didn’t take the review”: Rishabh Pant explains why he didn’t opt for DRS to dismiss Tim David vs Mumbai Indians

Rishabh Pant: The captain of Delhi Capitals erred twice in quick succession which cost his team at the Wankhede Stadium tonight.

Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant has admitted that they were not good enough to beat Mumbai Indians in Indian Premier League Match 69 at the Wankhede Stadium despite dominating the proceedings for a large part on Saturday.

Capitals, who needed to defend a 160-run target in order to qualify for the playoffs, failed to do so as a 20-ball 50-run fourth-wicket partnership between Tilak Varma (21) and Tim David (34) turned the tables.

“I think most of the game we were on top. But on a few occasions, when we were on top of the game, we let it slip away from our grasp. That’s one of the things we have been doing throughout the tournament. I think we were not good enough to win this match, I guess,” Pant told Star Sports after DC were knocked out of the ongoing 15th season of the IPL.

Rishabh Pant explains why he didn’t opt for DRS to dismiss Tim David vs Mumbai Indians

If truth be told, Pant is himself to be blamed for committing a couple of massive mistakes and letting things “slip away” tonight. Delhi, who had dented Indians’ progress by dismissing Ishan Kishan (48) and Dewald Brevis (37) one after the other, could’ve easily dismissed David for a golden duck.

While Pant appealed for a caught behind off Shardul Thakur, he surprised one and all by not opting for a review. The 24-year old player was livid with himself after replays confirmed that David had edged the ball to the wicket-keeper.

To all the @DelhiCapitals team members and staff who have endured so much thank you for all that you have done – thank you for your sacrifice, your dedication and your hard work – thank you also to the staff @TajHotels Mumbai and to the families who came with the players. — Parth Jindal (@ParthJindal11) May 21, 2022

While Pant dropping a sitter to hand a reprieve to Brevis cost Capitals 12 runs earlier, Pant not opting for a DRS against David cost his team the match as the right-handed batter hit two fours and four sixes at a strike rate of 309.09.

“I thought there was something [an edge] but everyone standing in the circle was not convinced enough. So, I was asking should we go up? At the end, I didn’t take the review,” Pant explained why he didn’t challenge the umpire’s decision on the behest of his teammates fielding inside the circle.