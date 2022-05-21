Playoffs 2022 schedule and fixtures: IPL 2022 playoffs teams, dates and venues

Playoffs 2022 schedule and fixtures: Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals would play ‘Qualifier 1’ of IPL 2022 at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

The penultimate league match of the ongoing 15th edition of the Indian Premier League between Mumbai Indians (MI) and the Delhi Capitals (DC) is on the verge of heading towards a nerve thrilling finish as the former are handed a target of 160 runs, on what appears to be a sluggish pitch to bat on at the Wankhede Stadium.

While the top-3 spots for the second round/playoffs have already been sealed, the ongoing match result would determine the fourth and the final spot as well.

A win for MI would see the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) advance through, while DC would be the one taking the fourth spot if they defeat MI.

Playoffs 2022 schedule and fixtures

Having played some excellent Cricket in their debut season by winnings 10 league matches out of 14, the Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat Titans (GT) ended the league stage at the top of the points table with 20 points.

Placed below them are the Rajasthan Royals (RR), led by Sanju Samson, who by defeating the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in their last league match, managed to secure the second spot in the table, and thus would be handed an extra shot to make it through to the grand finale akin GT.

By winning their last league match as well, in what was arguably the most nerve thrilling match of IPL 2022 against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), with 18 points, managed to book their playoffs berth in their maiden IPL season as well. They would play the Eliminator tie against one of RCB or DC on May 25, at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

The playoffs of the ongoing season would commence from May 24, beginning with the ‘Qualifier 1’, where the winner would qualify directly for the grand finale in Ahmedabad.

IPL 2022 playoffs teams, dates and venues

Qualifier 1 – Gujarat Titans vs. Rajasthan Royals, May 24, at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata from 07:30 pm IST.

Eliminator – Lucknow Super Giants vs. Royal Challengers Bangalore, May 25, at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata from 07:30 pm IST.

Qualifier 2 – Winner Eliminator vs. Loser Qualifier 1, May 27, at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad from 07:30 pm IST.

Final – Winner Qualifier 1 vs. Winner Qualifier 2, May 29, at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad from 08:00 pm IST.

UPDATE: MI have defeated DC in their last league match by 5 wickets. Thus, it is the RCB, who become the fourth team to qualify for the playoffs of IPL 2022.