“I discussed my favourite movies with Adam Gilchrist”: When Shane Warne revealed conversation behind the wickets during historic Laxman-Dravid partnership at Eden Gardens in 2001

The 2001 Test between India and Australia at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata is one of the most iconic Tests in the history of cricket. Even after 22 years, everyone talks about the historic partnership of VVS Laxman and Rahul Dravid in the 2nd innings which scripted an unimaginable win for the hosts.

Australia batted first and posted a mammoth total of 445 runs in the 1st innings. India, on the other hand, got bundled out for just 171 runs, and Australian captain Steve Waugh decided to enforce the follow-on. In the 2nd innings, the duo of Dravid and Laxman did something unexpected.

Both of them batted for 104 overs together, where they stitched a partnership of 376 runs for the 5th wicket. Laxman played a knock of 281 runs, whereas Dravid scored 180 runs. India declared their innings at 657-7, and the bowlers did an exceptional job to bundle out Australia for 212 runs in order to register an iconic win for the side.

The 376-run partnership is still the 3rd highest partnership for 5th wicket in Test cricket history. It is certain that the stature of both these batters grew leaps and bounds after this iconic test.

Shane Warne revealed conversation behind the wickets during historic Laxman-Dravid partnership

Shane Warne was once doing commentary for Sky Sports in the Southampton test between England and Pakistan. While commentating, Warne talked about the 2001 Kolkata test. He was standing in the slips and revealed his conversation with Adam Gilchrist during the partnership of Dravid and Laxman.

Warne told that they were so frustrated with the partnership that they tried everything to remove their focus from the match. The leg-spinner said that he even discussed his favourite movies and songs with Gilchrist and agreed that they were getting crazy over the same.

“I remember standing in slips in between bowling about 4000 overs and getting hammered around the ground. I discussed my favourite movies with Adam Gilchrist, we swapped hats, and tried everything to try and not think about it. My favourite songs… I think we were delirious,” Warne said on Sky Sports during ENG vs PAK Southampton Test in 2020.

Warne had a terrible time in the 2nd innings of the match, where he had figures of 152-1 after bowling 34 overs at an economy of 4.47. He was smashed all over the park by the Indian batters.